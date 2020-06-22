Top Eight
Your Monday night briefing from the staff of Courthouse News
National
1.) Vacating a $26.4 million disgorgement award, the Supreme Court ruled Monday that an accounting of legitimate expenses may reduce the tab facing a couple who swindled Chinese investors.
2.) While otherwise booting the second-largest teacher’s union in America from the case, a federal judge on Monday advanced allegations that the government has grossly mishandled loan-forgiveness programs meant to incentivize careers in public service.
3.) U.S. markets remained fairly quiet on Monday, opening to minuscule losses and closing with paltry gains, as one number continues to compound: confirmed cases of Covid-19.
4.) Citing the pandemic-driven economic downturn, President Donald Trump will sign an executive order that suspends the issuance of several categories of nonimmigrant visas through the end of the year.
Regional
5.) Capping a hectic stretch of budget negotiations shortened and complicated by the coronavirus pandemic, California Governor Gavin Newsom announced a deal with lawmakers Monday to patch the state’s shattered finances.
6.) Following the first extended closure in its 103-year history as a worldwide animal education and conservation leader, the San Diego Zoo had a successful reopening weekend despite an increase in Covid-19 cases in the city and across the Golden State.
7.) The total number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in Florida surpassed 100,000 on Monday, a concerning milestone as the state continues its march toward economic reopening.
International
8.) Defense lawyers for one of the four men charged with the downing of a Malaysia Airlines passenger jet spent Monday questioning the six-year investigation that concluded the plane was shot down by Ukrainian separatists using a surface-to-air missile.