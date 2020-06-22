Your Monday night briefing from the staff of Courthouse News

Top eight CNS stories for today including California Governor Gavin Newsom announced a deal with lawmakers to patch the state’s shattered finances; A federal judge advanced allegations that the government has grossly mishandled loan-forgiveness programs meant to incentivize careers in public service; Defense lawyers for one of the four men charged with the downing of a Malaysia Airlines passenger jet questioned the six-year investigation that concluded the plane was shot down by Ukrainian separatists, and more.

National

1.) Vacating a $26.4 million disgorgement award, the Supreme Court ruled Monday that an accounting of legitimate expenses may reduce the tab facing a couple who swindled Chinese investors.

(Courthouse News photo/Jack Rodgers)

2.) While otherwise booting the second-largest teacher’s union in America from the case, a federal judge on Monday advanced allegations that the government has grossly mishandled loan-forgiveness programs meant to incentivize careers in public service.

(AP Photo/Richard Drew)

3.) U.S. markets remained fairly quiet on Monday, opening to minuscule losses and closing with paltry gains, as one number continues to compound: confirmed cases of Covid-19.

(AP Photo/John Minchillo)

4.) Citing the pandemic-driven economic downturn, President Donald Trump will sign an executive order that suspends the issuance of several categories of nonimmigrant visas through the end of the year.

(AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

Regional

5.) Capping a hectic stretch of budget negotiations shortened and complicated by the coronavirus pandemic, California Governor Gavin Newsom announced a deal with lawmakers Monday to patch the state’s shattered finances.

(AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli)

6.) Following the first extended closure in its 103-year history as a worldwide animal education and conservation leader, the San Diego Zoo had a successful reopening weekend despite an increase in Covid-19 cases in the city and across the Golden State.

(Courthouse News photo/Bianca Bruno)

7.) The total number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in Florida surpassed 100,000 on Monday, a concerning milestone as the state continues its march toward economic reopening.

(AP Photo/John Raoux)

International

8.) Defense lawyers for one of the four men charged with the downing of a Malaysia Airlines passenger jet spent Monday questioning the six-year investigation that concluded the plane was shot down by Ukrainian separatists using a surface-to-air missile.

(AP Photo/Dmitry Lovetsky)