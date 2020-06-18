Your Thursday night briefing from the staff of Courthouse News

Top eight CNS stories for today including the Supreme Court blocked President Donald Trump from rolling back the program that protects qualifying immigrants from deportation; California Governor Gavin Newsom ordered the state’s 40 million residents to wear masks in public; The release of vulnerable European prisoners at the start of the pandemic helped slow the spread of the deadly coronavirus, and more.

Sign up for CNS Top Eight, a roundup of the day’s top stories delivered directly to your email Monday through Friday.

National

1.) The Supreme Court blocked President Donald Trump on Thursday from rolling back the program that protects qualifying immigrants from deportation.

(AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

2.) Most Democrats are excited about former Vice President Joe Biden potentially picking a woman of color to be his running mate, according to a new poll released Thursday.

(AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

3.) In the face of firm opposition from Democrats and with less than a year of experience on the bench, Judge Justin Walker landed a seat on the nation’s second highest court Thursday after the GOP-controlled Senate confirmed his nomination to the D.C. Circuit with a 51-42 vote.

(Jonathan Ernst/Pool Photo via AP)

4.) As the country rides atop a crest of Covid-19 infections, the U.S. insured unemployment rate remains an uncomfortably consistent 14%, the U.S. Department of Labor reported Thursday.

(AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

Regional

5.) California Governor Gavin Newsom on Thursday ordered the state’s 40 million residents to wear masks and face coverings when shopping, riding public transit and in other public settings.

(AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli)

6.) In-store retail is coming back to New York City next week, Mayor de Blasio announced Thursday, certifying that all five boroughs are on track to enter the next phase of loosened coronavirus rules.

(AP Photo/Mark Lennihan)

International

7.) The European Court of Human Rights ruled Thursday that Greece must pay a Muslim widow damages for applying Islamic religious law to a dispute over inheritance from her late husband.

(Photo via CherryX/Wikipedia)

8.) The release of vulnerable European prisoners at the start of the pandemic – and limiting contact between those still locked up – helped slow the spread of the deadly coronavirus, a new report found.

(AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews)