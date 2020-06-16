Your Tuesday night briefing from the staff of Courthouse News

Top eight CNS stories for today including Pacific Gas and Electric’s chief executive pleaded guilty to 84 counts of manslaughter and one count of recklessly starting the most destructive wildfire in California history; Chinese authorities announced a new coronavirus outbreak in Beijing possibly linked to salmon imported from Europe; President Donald Trump signed an executive order that seeks to incentivize police reforms on use-of-force policies, and more.

Sign up for CNS Top Eight, a roundup of the day’s top stories delivered directly to your email Monday through Friday.

National

1.) President Donald Trump signed an executive order Tuesday that seeks to incentivize police reforms on use-of-force policies and other issues.

(AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

2.) Even after a volatile trading session in which stocks dropped after a huge opening, Wall Street finished on a positive note.

Regional

3.) Staring at pictures of the faces of 84 people killed in a deadly fire sparked by his company’s equipment, Pacific Gas and Electric’s chief executive on Tuesday pleaded guilty to 84 counts of manslaughter and one count of recklessly starting the most destructive wildfire in California history.

(AP file photo/Noah Berger)

4.) Any time a New York City police shooting leads to the injury or death of a civilian, the NYPD must publicly release footage from officers’ body-worn cameras within a month, Mayor Bill de Blasio ordered Tuesday.

(AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)

5.) A federal judge waived some of the requirements to vote absentee in Alabama ahead of the Republican runoff primary between former U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions and former football coach Tommy Tuberville as they compete to take on vulnerable Democratic Senator Doug Jones.

(Courthouse News photo/Daniel Jackson)

6.) Grammy-winning producer Lij Shaw says Nashville’s ban on home businesses makes no sense during the coronavirus pandemic.

(Courthouse News photo/Daniel Jackson)

International

7.) The challenges of living in a globalized world and containing the spread of the new coronavirus are coming into stark focus this week after Chinese authorities announced a new outbreak in Beijing possibly linked to salmon imported from Europe.

(AP Photo/Ng Han Guan)

8.) A 120-page report released Tuesday found a six-year Russian misinformation campaign flooded countries across Europe and North America with fake stories and forged documents to provoke tensions between perceived enemies.