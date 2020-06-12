Your Friday night briefing from the staff of Courthouse News

Top eight CNS stories for today including the number of new coronavirus infections reported each day is on the rise around the world; Stock markets finished out the week on a mildly positive note; Michael Flynn’s bid to end his prosecution appeared unlikely to win D.C. Circuit approval, and more.

National

1.) Markets were able to climb partly out of Thursday’s pit to finish out the week on a mildly positive note.

2.) Declining to futz with rules that determine who makes the coveted presidential debate stage, the D.C. Circuit sank a challenge Friday from the Libertarian and Green parties.

3.) Michael Flynn’s bid to end his prosecution, going around a federal judge to secure the recommendation of Trump’s Justice Department, appeared unlikely Friday to win D.C. Circuit approval.

Regional

4.) Governor Andrew Cuomo repealed New York’s police secrecy law and put their state funding on the line Friday as part of a reform package meant to turn the page on systemic issues of racism and excessive force.

5.) Oregon Governor Kate Brown’s ban on large church services – intended to slow the spread of Covid-19 – was within the law, the state’s high court ruled Friday morning.

6.) A black man who served as a scapegoat for a lynch mob in 1920 received Minnesota’s first-ever posthumous pardon Friday, 100 years after his conviction was used to justify the murder of three of his co-workers.

International

7.) Three months after the World Health Organization declared the novel coronavirus a pandemic, the number of new infections reported each day is climbing as the deadly virus attacks people in poorer parts of the world.

8.) In addressing their countries about the coronavirus pandemic, world leaders are using key parts of effective science communication: Keep your message short and simple and repeat it often.