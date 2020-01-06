Your Monday night briefing from the staff of Courthouse News

Top eight CNS stories for today including Democrats plan to introduce legislation affirming that Congress alone has the power to declare war; Senate Republicans introduced a resolution that could allow them to dismiss President Donald Trump’s articles of impeachment; Dutch military training operations in Iraq have been called off in the wake of a U.S. drone strike that killed Iran’s top general, and more.

National

1.) The day of Iranian General Qasem Soleimani’s assassination, Democratic Senator Tim Kaine called on the legislative branch to affirm that it alone has the power to declare war. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi followed suit late Sunday with a plan to introduce similar resolution.

2.) Senate Republicans introduced a resolution Monday that would amend the rules to allow them to dismiss President Donald Trump’s articles of impeachment, without any debate, if the House of Representatives does not transfer them for trial before next week.

3.) After months of avoiding a House subpoena for testimony in President Donald Trump’s impeachment, Ambassador John Bolton said Monday he will stop fighting in court if the Republican-controlled Senate follows suit.

4.) Elizabeth Warren’s presidential bid got a boost Monday from one of the top Latinos in the Democratic Party, as Julian Castro threw his weight behind the Massachusetts senator days after ending his own 2020 campaign.

5.) Most American voters prefer a presidential candidate with political experience and a more moderate stance on the issues, according to a poll released Monday.

Regional

6.) The state of California sued the owner of beachfront property Monday in the latest chapter of an ongoing saga that pits the public’s right to access a picturesque stretch of beach against private property rights.

7.) A Los Angeles judge denied a freelance reporter organization’s request to block a new law that will hamper the livelihood of contractors in California.

International

8.) Dutch military training operations in Iraq have been called off, after the Iraqi parliament voted to expel foreign military personnel in the wake of a U.S. drone strike that killed Iran’s top general.