Your Thursday night briefing from the staff of Courthouse News

Top eight CNS stories for today including Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Mark Milley said he should not have joined President Donald Trump in walking to St. John’s Church for a Bible photo op; Wall Street posted its worst day since state lockdowns began; Joe Biden proposed a massive expansion of federal government programs to safely restart the economy, and more.

Sign up for CNS Top Eight, a roundup of the day’s top stories delivered directly to your email Monday through Friday.

National

1.) Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Mark Milley said Thursday he should not have joined President Donald Trump in walking to St. John’s Church for a Bible photo op, for which authorities forcefully cleared peaceful protesters to make way for administration officials.

(AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

2.) Wall Street posted its worst day since state lockdowns began, with markets plummeting on news that new cases of Covid-19 are spiking.

(AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

3.) Over objections from Democrats who called the probe a political stunt, Senate Judiciary Committee Republicans voted Thursday to approve subpoenas as part of a broad inquiry into the origins of the FBI’s Russia investigation.

(AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

4.) Former Vice President Joe Biden on Thursday proposed a massive expansion of federal government programs to safely restart the economy.

(AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

Regional

5.) Amid nationwide protests against police brutality after the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis, San Francisco on Thursday unveiled a roadmap for police reforms that local officials say could become a model for law enforcement agencies across the nation.

(Courthouse News photo/Maria Dinzeo)

6.) Election officials in Tennessee caused delay and sowed confusion among voters when they did not comply with a judge’s order opening up access to absentee voting during the Covid-19 outbreak, the judge said in a hearing Thursday.

International

7.) Escalating his feud with the International Criminal Court, President Donald Trump levied economic sanctions and travel restrictions Thursday against ICC workers investigating American war crimes in Afghanistan.

(AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

8.) In a blow to 300,000 women with faulty French breast implants, the EU’s highest court ruled Thursday that patients who underwent surgery outside of France cannot seek compensation.

(AP Photo/Donna McWilliam)