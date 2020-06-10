Your Wednesday night briefing from the staff of Courthouse News

Top eight CNS stories for today including Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin predicted that the economy is poised to rebound with gusto; Former Justice Department officials are calling for an internal investigation into Attorney General William Barr’s role in the violent clearing of peaceful protesters outside the White House; Swedish prosecutors said they did not uncover a wide-ranging political conspiracy behind the 1986 killing of popular socialist Prime Minister Olof Palme, and more.

Sign up for CNS Top Eight, a roundup of the day’s top stories delivered directly to your email Monday through Friday.

National

1.) Telling senators that the federal lending program for small businesses facing coronavirus-related financial difficulty has overcome an admittedly shaky rollout, Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin predicted Wednesday that the economy is poised to rebound with gusto.

(AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

2.) Nearly 1,300 former Justice Department officials are calling for an internal investigation into Attorney General William Barr’s role in the violent clearing of peaceful protesters outside the White House last week.

(AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

3.) While more sectors of the U.S. economy are reopening this summer, some people say they’re not raring to go back to their regular routines due to the novel coronavirus, according to poll results released Wednesday.

(AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

4.) The retired judge appointed by the court to oppose the government in its bid to dismiss the prosecution of former national security adviser Michael Flynn filed his argument Wednesday, staunchly defying what he called “highly irregular conduct to benefit a political ally of the president.”

(AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

Regional

5.) Sowing chaos and intimidation throughout New York’s judicial system, Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s policy of arresting people in state courthouses is illegal, a federal judge ruled Wednesday.

(Courthouse News photo/Adam Klasfeld)

6.) Reviving a lawsuit against West Virginia police officers in the case of a black man shot 22 times, a Fourth Circuit panel denounced excessive force in its ruling: “This has to stop.”

(Photo via Martinsburg-Berkeley County NAACP/Facebook)

International

7.) Here’s an unsettling possibility: The deadly coronavirus infecting millions of people around the planet may turn out to mark the onset of an age in which a natural world under siege from human activities injects more new diseases into humanity’s ever-more-globalized bloodstream.

(AP Photo/Dolores Ochoa)

8.) In the end, after 34 years of investigations into the assassination of popular socialist Prime Minister Olof Palme, Swedish prosecutors on Wednesday said they did not uncover a wide-ranging political conspiracy behind his killing.

(Anders Holmstrom/TT via AP)