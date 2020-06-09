Your Tuesday night briefing from the staff of Courthouse News

Top eight CNS stories for today including George Floyd was laid to rest in Houston as thousands of mourners paid final respects to a man whose last words have become a rallying cry for the Black Lives Matter movement; Voters in Georgia’s primary election faced long lines and problems with new voting machines; Dozens of California lawmakers vowed support for police and criminal justice reforms, and more.

National

1.) A horse-drawn carriage led the golden casket of 46-year-old Houston native George Floyd to his final resting place Tuesday afternoon as thousands of mourners paid final respects to a man whose last words, “I can’t breathe, I can’t breathe,” have become a rallying cry for the Black Lives Matter movement and catalyst for police reforms nationwide.

2.) Alaskan hunters can once again use donuts to bait bears from their dens, and they can kill wolf and coyote pups during denning season, thanks to the latest regulatory rollback of the Trump administration Tuesday.

3.) As senators debate the future of an expanded unemployment benefit passed in response to the coronavirus pandemic, Labor Secretary Eugene Scalia said Tuesday Congress should not extend the program beyond July 31 as economic indicators begin to tick up.

4.) Four men scheduled to be among the first federal prisoners executed in 17 years have asked the Supreme Court to resolve whether the new national protocols trample the law.

5.) Markets regained some of their early morning losses on Tuesday but still ended down for the day, ending hopes for a seven-day rally.

Regional

6.) Voters preparing to cast their ballot in person in the metro Atlanta area during Tuesday’s primary election were advised to brace for long lines and problems with new voting machines.

7.) Kneeling on the steps of the state Capitol, dozens of California lawmakers on Tuesday paid tribute to George Floyd and vowed support for pending police and criminal justice reforms.

8.) Just 1% of New Yorkers tested positive for the coronavirus as of Tuesday, Mayor Bill de Blasio announced with jubilation two months after the city hit its high of 71% confirmed infections.

