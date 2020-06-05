Your Friday night briefing from the staff of Courthouse News

Top eight CNS stories for today including California Governor Gavin Newsom called for new police crowd control procedures and the banning of a chokehold that stops the flow of blood to the brain; More than $20 million has been donated to George Floyd’s family and to charities in his honor; At least 16 countries have passed new laws targeting misinformation about the coronavirus, and more.

Sign up for CNS Top Eight, a roundup of the day’s top stories delivered directly to your email Monday through Friday.

National

1.) A counterfeit $20 bill allegedly triggered the chain of events leading to George Floyd’s death. Days later, more than $20 million has been donated to his family and to charities in his honor and the outpouring is growing by the minute.

(Courthouse News photo/Cameron Langford)

2.) After shedding more than 20 million jobs in April, the U.S. economy added back 2.5 million last month as the unemployment rate dipped to 13.3%.

(AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)

3.) A stunning jobs report gave Wall Street a much-needed adrenaline shot heading into the weekend, as markets boomed upward.

(New York Stock Exchange/Colin Zimmer via AP)

Regional

4.) Heeding calls for reform made by the thousands relentlessly protesting the death of George Floyd, California Governor Gavin Newsom on Friday called for new police crowd control procedures and the banning of a chokehold that stops the flow of blood to the brain.

(AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli, Pool)

5.) The Minneapolis City Council voted Friday to ban city police officers from using chokeholds and neck restraints and put heavier restrictions on the use of chemical irritants as part of a temporary restraining order.

(AP Photo/John Minchillo)

6.) The morning after hundreds of New York City protestors were arrested, both the mayor and the governor insisted Friday that the crime situation in the city is improving.

(Courthouse News photo/Josh Russell)

International

7.) The Austria-based International Press Institute has tracked 16 countries that have passed new laws targeting misinformation about the coronavirus.

(AP Photo/Dmitri Lovetsky)

8.) EU workers are not entitled to save up time off they get for special occasions to avoid overlapping with holidays, the EU’s top court ruled Thursday.

(AP Photo/Miguel Morenatti)