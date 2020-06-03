Your Wednesday night briefing from the staff of Courthouse News

Top eight CNS stories for today including Minnesota’s Democratic attorney general brought more charges against former police officers in the death of George Floyd; Most American voters believe the nation is heading in the wrong direction; A Paris court ruled the wealthy businessman accused of bankrolling the Rwandan genocide should be transferred to a United Nations tribunal, and more.

National

1.) Minnesota’s Democratic attorney general said Wednesday he has brought an upgraded second-degree murder charge against the fired Minneapolis police officer seen kneeling on George Floyd’s neck before he died, as well as charges of aiding and abetting against three other officers.

2.) Hunger, early death, young pregnancy, and high school attrition are worst among rural, majority black communities across the South, and in Native American populations, according to a new study from Save the Children.

3.) As the United States charts a course through one of the most turbulent periods in recent memory, a poll released Wednesday finds most voters believe the nation is heading in the wrong direction.

4.) Wall Street, sailing through choppy waters, has been kept afloat by increasingly improving jobs reports and the promise of America reopening.

Regional

5.) The Ohio Supreme Court heard arguments Wednesday over whether the school records of the deceased Dayton gunman who killed nine people last year should be made available to the public and press.

6.) Alabama’s attorney general sued the city of Birmingham, demanding that it pay a fine of $25,000 for tearing down a 115-year-old obelisk dedicated to Confederate soldiers.

International

7.) The wealthy businessman accused of bankrolling the Rwandan genocide should be transferred to a United Nations tribunal in Tanzania, a Paris court ruled Wednesday.

8.) With its own response to the pandemic coming under even more scrutiny, the World Health Organization on Wednesday said more than 100,000 new cases of Covid-19 have been reported for each of the past five days, marking an acceleration of the outbreak as the new coronavirus wreaks havoc in the Americas.

