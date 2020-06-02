Your Tuesday night briefing from the staff of Courthouse News

Top eight CNS stories for today including black church leaders in Los Angeles marched to LAPD headquarters in a sign of unity with the community after several days of unrest across the nation; Wall Street markets continue to rally as Main Streets across America burn; The Great Divorce between the United Kingdom and the European Union could get even messier as the two sides struggle to come up with a long-term settlement, and more.

National

1.) Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell blocked a resolution Tuesday that sought to formally condemn President Donald Trump for having disbanded a peaceful protest so he could pose for photos.

(Courthouse News photo/Brandi Buchman)

2.) As Main Streets across America burn, on Wall Street markets continue to rally.

(AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

3.) Stoking the passions of voters who have taken to the streets this week to protest police brutality, former Vice President Joe Biden called Tuesday for a massive review, funded by the federal government, of police hiring, training and de-escalation practices.

(AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

4.) In the last 15 years, 170 rural hospitals in the United States closed their doors.

(Daniel Jackson photo/Courthouse News)

Regional

5.) Black church leaders in Los Angeles marched to LAPD headquarters Tuesday in a sign of unity with the community after several days of unrest across the nation and a day after peaceful protesters and clergy members were tear-gassed outside the White House.

(Courthouse News photo/Nathan Solis)

6.) New Yorkers heard markedly different responses from officials Tuesday on widespread looting that gripped parts of the city overnight.

(AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

7.) Netflix star Joe Exotic lamented behind bars Tuesday a court order turning over his former Oklahoma zoo to nemesis Carole Baskin to satisfy a $1 million trademark judgment.

(Loren Elliott/Tampa Bay Times via AP, File)

International

8.) The Great Divorce between the United Kingdom and the European Union has been messy and agonizing, and it could get even messier as the two sides struggle to come up with a long-term divorce settlement over such critical areas as trade, law, security, border controls and fishing boundaries.

(AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)