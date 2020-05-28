Your Thursday night briefing from the staff of Courthouse News

Top eight CNS stories for today including the government reported the first decrease in the unemployment rate of the pandemic era; A deluge of new cases flooded an already busy court system in New York; The British prime minister’s top aide is at the center of a political storm caused by his apparent violation of lockdown rules, and more.

National

1.) Millions are filing initial claims for unemployment insurance each week, but the insured U.S. unemployment rate has fallen 2.6%, the Department of Labor reported Thursday. It’s the first decrease of the pandemic era.

(Courthouse News photo/Barbara Leonard)

2.) Two days of massive gains ended with a thud as Wall Street finished Thursday barely above its morning starting point.

(New York Stock Exchange/Colin Zimmer via AP)

Regional

3.) For two months, lawyers in New York City have been unable to file new complaints. When the floodgates opened on Memorial Day, a deluge of new cases flooded an already busy court system.

(AP Photo/Brennan Linsley)

4.) If the number of candidates competing in a primary contest is a sign of trouble for an incumbent politician, U.S. Senator Joni Ernst and Congressman Steve King should be looking nervously over their shoulders.

(AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

5.) Pennsylvania Democratic legislators are calling for an investigation after a Republican lawmaker tested positive for the Covid-19 but waited a week to inform them.

(AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

International

6.) The prime minister’s top aide is accused of violating coronavirus lockdown rules, leading many Britons to believe there are two sets of rules: one for the rich and well-connected and one for everyone else.

(Victoria Jones/PA via AP)

7.) Members of Chinese parliament in Beijing approved a sweeping national-security law Thursday that critics say jeopardizes Hong Kong’s autonomy from the mainland country’s communist government.

(AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)

8.) The Eurogroup, an informal group of finance ministers in the eurozone, isn’t an official institution of the European Union and therefore can’t be held liable for financial losses, an adviser to the EU’s top court found Thursday.

(AP Photo/Geert Vanden Wijngaert)