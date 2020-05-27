Your Wednesday night briefing from the staff of Courthouse News

Top eight CNS stories for today including the chief executive of the European Union laid out an ambitious $823 billion plan to help the continent recover from the coronavirus pandemic; Huawei chief financial officer Meng Wanzhou must face extradition proceedings initiated by the United States; Twenty-four states and several cities challenged the Trump administration’s rollback of the Clean Car Standards, and more.

National

1.) The euphoria from the dropping number of Covid-19 cases nationwide and reduction in stay-at-home orders nationwide over the Memorial Day weekend has carried through to mid-week on Wall Street.

(Courthouse News photo/Barbara Leonard)

2.) Hours ahead of an anticipated Wednesday night vote on a controversial surveillance law, bipartisan concerns now threaten to capsize reauthorization efforts that have been in the works for months.

(AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

3.) No longer considering the territory autonomous from China, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo announced Wednesday that the United States will work toward stripping Hong Kong of special diplomatic status.

(AP Photo/Vincent Yu)

International

4.) To bring a divided and battered continent together, the chief executive of the European Union laid out an ambitious $823 billion plan to help Europe recover from the coronavirus pandemic and move toward a greener and more technologically advanced future.

(AP Photo/Olivier Matthys)

5.) Huawei chief financial officer Meng Wanzhou must face extradition proceedings initiated by the United States, a Canadian court ruled Wednesday, finding what the U.S. accuses the Chinese telecom executive of would also be a crime in Canada.

(Jonathan Hayward/The Canadian Press via AP)

Regional

6.) Led by California, 24 states and several cities on Wednesday challenged the Trump administration’s rollback of the Clean Car Standards, the 2010 rule that was supposed to guide fuel efficiency improvements and greenhouse gas emissions reduction through 2026.

(AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)

7.) Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey on Wednesday called for the prosecution of a police officer shown on video kneeling on the neck of a handcuffed black man, who died shortly after the incident.

(Richard Tsong-Taatarii/Star Tribune via AP)

8.) Predicting a $9 billion revenue drop after months of battle with Covid-19, and the attendant economic slowdowns, New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio pleaded Wednesday for federal assistance.

(New York Stock Exchange by Colin Zimmer via AP)