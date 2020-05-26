Your Tuesday night briefing from the staff of Courthouse News

Top eight CNS stories for today including the Ninth Circuit ordered a federal judge to reconsider if he had proper jurisdiction over two lawsuits seeking to hold the world’s five biggest oil companies liable for climate change when he dismissed them; Wall Street bet big that cases of Covid-19 will continue to decrease; The 49th state to join the union will be the first state to fully reopen for business, and more.

National

1.) A Ninth Circuit panel on Tuesday ordered a federal judge to reconsider if he had proper jurisdiction over two lawsuits seeking to hold the world’s five biggest oil companies liable for climate change when he dismissed them in 2018.

(AP Photo/Felipe Dana)

2.) As more of America reopened during Memorial Day weekend, Wall Street bet big that cases of Covid-19 will continue to decrease, posting huge gains Tuesday.

(AP Photo/Mark Lennihan)

Regional

3.) The 49th state to join the union will be the first state to fully reopen for business after two-plus months of pandemic shutdowns.

(Courthouse News photo/Julie St. Louis)

4.) Some worry the coronavirus pandemic’s financial toll on Texas ranchers could wind up rivaling the impacts of a devastating drought from almost a decade ago.

(Courthouse News photo/Travis Bubenik)

5.) The long-running fight over a rural Virginia school’s transgender student bathroom policy returned Tuesday to the Fourth Circuit, where one judge wondered whether the creation of a nongendered bathroom amounts to separate-but-equal discrimination.

(Kristen Zeis/The Daily Press via AP)

6.) New York City will more than double its diagnostic testing of the novel coronavirus over the next two months, Mayor Bill de Blasio said Tuesday, touting the 180 testing sites that will be open across the city by June’s end.

(AP Photo/Audrey McAvoy)

International

7.) The European Court of Human Rights ruled Tuesday that Hungary violated six journalists’ rights by suspending their credentials to cover parliament after they questioned lawmakers outside designated areas.

(Photo via Epistola8/Wikipedia Commons)

8.) The Dutch government can roll out a faster telecom network nationwide after a judge in The Hague ruled against anti-5G activists on Monday.

(Photo via De Rechtspraak)