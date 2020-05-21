Your Thursday night briefing from the staff of Courthouse News

Top eight CNS stories for today including 2.43 million Americans filed initial claims for unemployment insurance benefits last week; President Trump announced the U.S. will soon exit a treaty that allows more than 30 nations to fly over each other’s territory; The Seventh Circuit was skeptical of opposition to the construction of the Obama Presidential Center in Chicago’s Jackson Park, and more.

National

1.) Last week, 2.43 million Americans filed initial claims for unemployment insurance benefits — a little more than the largest city in Texas — the U.S. Labor Department reported Thursday.

(AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

2.) President Trump announced Thursday the U.S. will soon exit a treaty that allows more than 30 nations to fly over each other’s territory with sensors that can detect military equipment.

(AP Photo)

3.) The Senate confirmed Texas Congressman John Ratcliffe to serve as director of national intelligence Thursday, ending a nine-month nomination saga for the staunch Trump ally.

(AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

4.) Actress Lori Loughlin and her fashion-designer husband, Mossimo Giannulli, agreed Thursday to serve prison time in connection with the college admissions scandal, pleading guilty to conspiracy charges rather than go to trial.

(AP Photo/Philip Marcelo)

5.) Calling out President Trump for “an assault on the integrity and independence” of government watchdogs, House Democrats are asking the State Department to hand over records on the recent firing of its inspector general.

(AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

Regional

6.) The Seventh Circuit was skeptical Thursday of a parks advocacy organization’s opposition to the construction of the Obama Presidential Center in Chicago’s Jackson Park, in a case that has left many supporters of the former president bewildered and angry.

(Photo via the Obama Foundation)

7.) A class of Madonna fans sued the pop star in Florida court for breach of contract and negligent misrepresentation, claiming they were unfairly denied “a truly special experience” when the singer canceled a December 2019 concert in Miami just before it was set to start.

(Photo via Raph_PH/Flickr)

8.) A phased reopening of New York City could be weeks away. “All roads are leading to the first half of June,” Mayor Bill de Blasio said Thursday.

(AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)