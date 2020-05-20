Your Wednesday night briefing from the staff of Courthouse News

Top eight CNS stories for today including a lawsuit seeking to allow absentee voting for all eligible Missourians in light of the Covid-19 crisis was dismissed by a state judge; Markets continued their upward march the day after the Trump administration announced it will slash regulations to speed the economic recovery; Governor Gavin Newsom proposed a 19% cut to K-12 education, and more.

Sign up for CNS Top Eight, a roundup of the day’s top stories delivered directly to your email Monday through Friday.

National

1.) Markets continued their upward march the day after the Trump administration announced it will slash regulations to speed an economic recovery from the Covid-19 pandemic.

(AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

2.) A poll released Wednesday shows the American public is growing increasingly bellicose toward China, and trust Democrat Joe Biden to handle what they perceive as a growing threat more than President Donald Trump.

(AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

3.) Of the estimated 411,000 immigrants in the U.S. with temporary protected status, more than 130,000 are essential workers of businesses that have stayed open during the pandemic.

(AP Photo/LM Otero)

4.) A Mississippi state court judge nominated to a seat on the Fifth Circuit faced opposition from Senate Democrats on Wednesday for his partisan past, particularly his support of voter identification laws and criticism of the Affordable Care Act.

(AP Photo/Jonathan Bachman)

Regional

5.) A lawsuit seeking to allow absentee voting for all eligible Missourians in light of the Covid-19 crisis was dismissed by a state judge who found that the complaint asked for measures that went beyond concerns over the pandemic.

(AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

6.) Facing a possible $54 billion deficit caused by the Covid-19 pandemic and California’s response to it, Governor Gavin Newsom has proposed a 19% cut to K-12 education that school districts up and down the state are already warning will be impossible to shoulder.

(Courthouse News photo/Nick Cahill)

7.) Vaccination rates in New York City have dropped precipitously in the pandemic era, a trend that does not bode well for children getting sick with the novel coronavirus, Health Commissioner Oxiris Barbot warned Wednesday.

(AP Photo/David Goldman)

International

8.) Saying it is crucial to focus on “fighting the fire” of an accelerating pandemic, the head of the World Health Organization on Wednesday gave no indication he was ready to mollify President Donald Trump, who has threatened to pull the United States out of the global health agency he labels “China’s puppet.”

(Salvatore Di Nolfi/Keystone via AP)