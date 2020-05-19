Your Tuesday night briefing from the staff of Courthouse News

Top eight CNS stories for today including the Second Circuit affirmed New York must reinstate the Democratic presidential primary election in June that it had attempted to cancel; President Donald Trump is threatening to withdraw the U.S. from the World Health Organization unless it makes major improvements in the next 30 days; Germany and France agreed to bail out European businesses and regions hit hard by the pandemic, and more.

Sign up for CNS Top Eight, a roundup of the day’s top stories delivered directly to your email Monday through Friday.

National

1.) Republicans pushed President Donald Trump’s pick for director of national intelligence, Congressman John Ratcliffe, closer to the finish line with a party-line vote of the Senate Intelligence Committee.

(AP pool photo)

2.) Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell told a Senate panel on Tuesday he expects federal initiatives meant to stabilize the economy during the coronavirus pandemic will be up and running by the end of the month.

(AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

Regional

3.) New York must reinstate the Democratic presidential primary election in June that it had attempted to cancel, the Second Circuit affirmed Tuesday morning.

(AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

4.) On a day of grim data from city schools, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo doubled down on his desire to see sports come back to his pandemic-ravaged state, saying they could bring an economic boost while also entertaining fans still at home.

(AP Photo/Kathy Willens)

5.) Washington state sued two gyms for opening in violation of Governor Jay Inslee’s Covid-19 stay-at-home order.

International

6.) President Donald Trump is threatening to withdraw the United States from the World Health Organization unless it makes major improvements in the next 30 days.

(AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

7.) Global carbon emissions have fallen drastically as the world continues to grapple with the Covid-19 pandemic but scientists warn that this silver lining may not last.

(AP Photo/Sam McNeil)

8.) In what may mark a significant deepening of European integration, Germany and France agreed to bail out businesses and regions hit hard by the pandemic by setting up a $547 billion European Union-backed recovery fund to help stabilize Europe’s economy and keep the bloc from falling into dangerous discord.

(AP Photo/Christophe Ena)