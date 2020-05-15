Your Friday night briefing from the staff of Courthouse News

Top eight CNS stories for today including attorneys for the Texas Democratic Party and the state clashed over whether Texans fearful of catching Covid-19 at the polls can vote by mail; A lawyer for the erstwhile presidential candidate Andrew Yang made his case to have the Second Circuit safeguard New York’s primary election; Russia has become one of the world’s worst-hit countries by the pandemic, and more.

National

1.) The Environmental Protection Agency has reportedly decided to drop regulation of a water contaminant that’s been linked to brain damage in infants, though agency officials deny a final decision has been made.

2.) A record 11.4 million Americans were laid off in March while the number of open jobs advertised by employers fell to the lowest level in nearly three years, as the Covid-19 crisis began taking its toll on the economy.

3.) From retail sales to industrial production, a number of “worst-ever” reports dragged markets down Friday morning, but investors fought back to close out the day barely ahead.

Regional

4.) The fight over Texas’ absentee voting law reached San Antonio federal court Friday morning, as attorneys representing the state and the Texas Democratic Party clashed over whether Texans fearful of catching Covid-19 at the polls can vote by mail.

5.) Reaching back to the medieval charter that shaped the U.S. Constitution, a lawyer for the erstwhile presidential candidate Andrew Yang made his case Friday to have the Second Circuit safeguard New York’s primary election.

International

6.) Russia has become one of the world’s worst-hit countries by the pandemic, with the number of confirmed coronavirus cases second only to the United States.

7.) Worldwide deaths from the coronavirus pandemic surpassed 300,000 this week and despite the hopeful lifting of lockdowns in Europe and the United States, concerns are growing the virus may never be totally eradicated.

8.) The nationwide lockdown in El Salvador is set to expire at midnight Friday, and political opponents of the popular president have vowed to permit no more extensions, despite rising numbers of Covid-19 infections.

