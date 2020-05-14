Your Thursday night briefing from the staff of Courthouse News

Top eight CNS stories for today including California Governor Gavin Newsom revealed a lean revised budget and signaled the end of the state’s record stretch of economic growth; 2.98 million Americans filed for unemployment last week; A Texas appeals court upheld a ruling that allows eligible voters to apply for mail-in ballots if they fear contracting Covid-19 at the polls, and more.

National

1.) On top of the 25.3 million people currently receiving unemployment benefits, 2.98 million Americans brought their first claims last week, the U.S. Department of Labor reported Thursday.

2.) Despite steep losses Thursday morning, Wall Street was able to swing back to end the day in positive territory.

3.) The en banc Fourth Circuit cleared the way Thursday for two states to claim that President Donald Trump rakes in prohibited emoluments from foreign and domestic governments.

Regional

4.) Steering a suddenly divebombing economy in just his second year in office, California Governor Gavin Newsom revealed a lean revised budget Thursday and signaled the end of the state’s record stretch of economic growth.

5.) A Texas appeals court on Thursday upheld a ruling that broadens the state’s election laws, allowing eligible voters to apply for mail-in ballots if they fear contracting Covid-19 at the polls – a change the state’s Republican attorney general has fought tooth and nail.

6.) Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer on Thursday announced a settlement to resolve a lawsuit brought on behalf of children in Detroit that described slum-like conditions in some public school buildings and a general atmosphere that could not competently deliver education to students.

International

7.) The European Court of Human Rights sided Thursday with a Latvian doctor whose family turmoil became a public spectacle when a reporter published the grousing of her elderly mother.

8.) European Union member states can’t ban the import of the popular cannabis extract CBD, a magistrate for the EU’s top court said Thursday.

