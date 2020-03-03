Top Court Green-Lights Kansas to Prosecute Aliens on ID Theft

WASHINGTON (CN) – In a 5-4 ruling along party lines, the U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday reinstated Kansas laws that open undocumented workers to prosecution for using other people’s Social Security numbers on everything from tax documents to apartment leases.

Led by Ramiro Garcia, who had used another person’s Social Security number as part of paperwork for a restaurant job, three immigrants prosecuted in Kansas for identity theft brought the underlying challenge.

They prevailed at the Supreme Court of Kansas, which ruled that the state’s laws treaded improperly into an area governed by the federal Immigration Reform and Control Act.

But the U.S. Supreme Court reversed that conclusion Tuesday, saying “there is no express preemption in these cases.”

On this point the court was unanimous, but the liberal minority of the court said they concurred only in part. They would have held that the state laws were impliedly pre-empted as applied to Garcia and the other immigrants, Donaldo Morales and Guadalupe Ochoa-Lara.

