Top 8 today

Thursday's Top 8 includes coverage of the contempt of Congress conviction of a top Trump adviser, the revival of a challenge of California's open-carry law, a contract beef between San Diego and SeaWorld, and more.

National

Former Trump aide Peter Navarro found guilty on contempt of Congress charges

Peter Navarro played a key role in peddling false claims that the 2020 election was stolen and in crafting a scheme to keep Donald Trump in power.

Peter Navarro, former senior trade adviser to Donald Trump, speaking outside the E. Barrett Prettyman Federal Courthouse in Washington, D.C., following his guilty conviction on contempt of Congress charges on Sept. 7, 2023. (Ryan Knappenberger/Courthouse News Service)

Ninth Circuit revives challenge of California open-carry law

The three-judge panel ordered the lower court to take another look at enjoining California's de facto ban on open gun carriage — and to do so quickly.

California governor ramps up Cal Guard at southern border, aiming to curb fentanyl smuggling

The additional National Guard members will help U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents with narcotic searches.

Tech news

Lawmakers push for US leadership in artificial intelligence

Officials overseeing the government’s technology research programs urged members of the Senate’s energy committee to support efforts to develop the world’s most advanced AI capabilities.

Courts & the law

San Diego sues SeaWorld for $12 million in unpaid rent and interest

The city claims SeaWorld failed to pay the minimum required rent for its marine-mammal park in 2020 and 2021.

Sea dolphins at SeaWorld San Diego. (SeaWorld Parks & Entertainment)

Lyme disease patients detail treatment-denial conspiracy at Fifth Circuit

Lyme disease sufferers say they had trouble finding doctors willing to treat them due to a scheme to deny care by insurers and infectious disease experts.

Science & research

Most wives in America still take their husband’s last name

While many Americans are putting off marriage and having kids, most women who marry have carried on the tradition of taking their spouse’s name.

Black hole taking bites from star discovered in nearby galaxy

Astronomers think a new detection tool will find more stars being gradually consumed by black holes.