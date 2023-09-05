Top 8 today

Monday's Top 8 has coverage of the longest sentence to date for the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, lots of European news, a story about the looming government shutdown, and more.

National

Shutdown clock ticking as Senate returns to Washington

Partisan squabbling threatens to derail a package of budget bills as Congress races to put together a spending plan by the end of September.

Senate Dems lodge ethics complaint against Justice Alito

Lawmakers are demanding an investigation into Justice Samuel Alito’s conduct after his comments in the media about a bill aimed at forcing the high court to adopt a formal code of ethics.

During a speech in Rome, Italy, on July 21, 2022, Justice Samuel Alito addresses criticism from foreign leaders of the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. (Screenshot via Courthouse News)

Proud Boys leader gets 22 years in prison for planning Capitol attack, marking longest Jan. 6 sentence yet

“What happened that day didn’t honor our founders, it was the kind of thing they wrote the Constitution to prevent,” a federal judge told Enrique Tarrio at his sentencing.

From Europe

EU’s top court says Brussels is not required to end visa-free travel for US citizens

In October 2020, the European Parliament passed a resolution demanding the imposition of visas for U.S. citizens until all EU citizens could enter the U.S. freely.

A man walks by the European Court of Justice in Luxembourg. (Geert Vanden Wijngaert/AP)

French schools send dozens of girls home for violating new ban on Muslim robes

France has forbidden students from wearing the abaya, a loose-fitting robe worn by Muslim women and girls, while on school grounds. The new ban is sparking yet more debate — and legal challenges – over France's strict secularism laws.

8-ton cocaine seizure on Danish ship forces scrutiny of shipping security

Dutch authorities examining a Maersk cargo ship found record-breaking amounts of cocaine hidden in banana pallets, highlighting the industry's vulnerability to smuggling.

Courts & the law

IBM asks Fifth Circuit to toss $1.6 billion judgment in software license spat

IBM argued the case boils down to an honest dispute over a contract's terms, and it should not have resulted in a "windfall" judgment for its competitor.

Alex Murdaugh claims jury tampering led to murder conviction, seeks new trial

Alex Murdaugh wants a new trial after several jurors told defense attorneys the county's clerk of court pressured them to reach a guilty verdict in the double murder case.