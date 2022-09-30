Top 8 today

National
Formal investiture kicks off at Supreme Court for Justice Jackson
Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson sat on the bench for the first time Friday for her formal investiture.
Markets crap out again to close out horrific September and quarter
The third quarter of 2022 came to a sobering end Friday, but perhaps not quickly enough for investors after one of the worst Septembers in more than a decade.
Alabama redistricting battle poised to gut Voting Rights Act for good
With Americans refocusing on elections ahead of November, the Supreme Court is set to cast its ballot on a redistricting fight out of Alabama, deciding how much power Black voters get to elect their representatives of choice.
Regional
Still deadly after 67 years, James Dean crash site a landmark for legends, rebels and lost potential
James Dean may have been the most famous person to die at the intersection of highways 41 and 46 in California's San Luis Obispo County, but he wasn't the first — or the last. Not by a long shot.
Newsom signs off on recall reform in 11th-hour signing spree
With hours left to either sign or veto a stack of bills before they automatically become law, California Governor Gavin Newsom plowed through more than 150 bills within 24 hours — including two born from his recent brush with a recall effort.
International
Putin annexation of four Ukrainian regions decried as illegal land grab
Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday lashed out at the West as he formally annexed four Ukrainian regions that his troops are struggling to hold onto against advances from Kyiv's forces.
UK financial crisis leaves government credibility in tatters
The United Kingdom's government is facing a major crisis of confidence amid market turmoil in response to the new economic approach set out by Prime Minister Liz Truss and Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng.
Notaries, government aim to change Mexicans’ minds about drawing up wills
Despite the accessibility of will making in Mexico, stubborn cultural assumptions continue to deter the vast majority of eligible citizens from drawing one up. But lawyers, notaries and the government are determined to change the culture, both within Mexico and abroad.
