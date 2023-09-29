Top 8 today

Friday's Top 8 includes coverage of the death of California Senator Dianne Feinstein, the first guilty plea in the Georgia election interference case, and three features for your weekend reading enjoyment.

National

Dianne Feinstein, long-serving California senator, dies at 90

The lawmaker was in her last term as the Golden State’s senior senator.

FILE - Senator Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif., leaves a classified briefing on China, at the Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023. Feinstein has died at age 90, sources confirmed Friday, Sept. 29, 2023. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)

First defendant in Trump election interference case takes plea agreement

Atlanta bail bondsman Scott Hall pleaded guilty to five misdemeanor counts related to his role in the racketeering case.

Courts & the law

Red state social media censorship laws get Supreme Court review

After punting on altering tech giants' liability for content their sites host, the justices will review what consequences platforms could face for applying moderation policies.

Idaho can enforce ‘total abortion ban’ during appeal

A panel of three Donald Trump appointees removed a block on an Idaho law that criminalizes abortion in nearly all cases.

Oxford school shooter could face life in prison without parole, judge rules

While the defense argued that the shooter, who was 15 at the time of his crimes, was too young to face life in prison, the prosecution was adamantly against the idea of parole. Sentencing is scheduled for Dec. 8.

A bouquet of roses sits on a sign outside of Oxford High School in Oxford, Mich., on Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021, the day after a school shooting. (Jake May/The Flint Journal via AP)

Friday features

In rural Mississippi, court fight rages over symbol of nonviolence

It was supposed to be a symbol of the growing economic partnership between rural Coahoma County and India. But to some, the bust of Mahatma Gandhi at the local courthouse represents more sinister ideals.

Social districting: With street life in mind, Charlotte inches toward first-ever open-container district

North Carolina’s largest city is looking for ways to boost business after the pandemic, including by moving towards a more pedestrian-friendly vision for the city.

The Omaha church that grew downwards

A Catholic church in Nebraska offers a unique view into a peculiar chapter of U.S. history, one in which officials in hilly cities reduced or removed hills in hopes of promoting growth.

A little more than 100 years ago, St. Mary Magdalene Church in Omaha grew down as the city graded the hill on which it was perched, lowering the elevation outside. The original entrance is now a window above the sign for the church. (Andrew J. Nelson/Courthouse News Service)