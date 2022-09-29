Top 8 today

Top eight stories for today including the man accused of funding the 1994 Rwandan genocide protested the first day of his trial by refusing to appear in court; A judge dismissed a potential juror who said he would be concerned for his family’s safety if chosen to serve for the biggest Jan. 6 trial to date; The former president of El Salvador’s national soccer league was sentenced to 16 months in prison for his involvement in the sweeping FIFA bribery scandal, and more.

National

Juror safety casts specter over Oath Keepers trial

A judge presiding over the biggest trial to date to stem from the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection agreed Thursday to dismiss a potential juror who said he would be concerned for his family’s safety if chosen to serve.

Insurrectionists loyal to President Donald Trump breach the U.S. Capitol in Washington on Jan. 6, 2021. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

FIFA official given 16-month prison term for bribery

The former president of El Salvador’s national soccer league will serve 16 months in prison for his involvement in the sweeping FIFA bribery scandal that reached the international sports authority's highest ranks.

(Image by brokerx from Pixabay via Courthouse News)

‘Tiger King’ star asks 10th Circuit to toss sentence in murder-for-hire plot

A three-judge panel of the 10th Circuit on Thursday heard oral arguments for the second time over the sentencing of ex-zookeeper Joseph Maldonado-Passage, better known as Joe Exotic from the hit Netflix docuseries "Tiger King."

Joseph Maldonado-Passage, also known as Joe Exotic, answers a question during an interview at his zoo in Wynnewood, Okla., in 2013. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki, File)

School’s out but the records live on: 2nd Circuit tackles battle over trans track stars

Former high school runners backed by a religious legal group asked a federal appeals court Thursday to revive their fight against inclusive policies for transgender girls that they say cost them state championships.

Canton High School's Chelsea Mitchell, left, runs to beat Terry Miller, center, of Bloomfield, in the CIAC Class S track and field championships at Floyd Little Athletic Center in New Haven, Conn., on Feb. 14, 2020. Between 2017 and 2019, transgender sprinters Miller and Andraya Yearwood combined to win 15 championship races, prompting a lawsuit on behalf of four cisgender girls. (Christian Abraham/Hearst Connecticut Media via AP)

Survey finds strong support for Democratic Party among Latinos

The economy remains the top issue for Hispanic voters in the United States, but since the spring abortion has surged from more of an afterthought to a key concern heading into the Nov. 8 general election.

FILE - Voters deliver their ballot to a polling station in Tempe, Ariz., Nov. 3, 2020. (AP Photo/Matt York, File)

Regional

Hurricane Ian ravages southwest Florida

Hurricane Ian slammed into Florida’s southwest coast on Wednesday night, completely washing away part of a storied island community and devastating cities and towns around the Fort Myers metropolitan area.

Damaged homes and debris are shown in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian in Fort Myers, Fla., on Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

Legal dispute over longtime Chinese Communist Party critic’s archive plods on

A legal dispute over a trove of documents left behind by Li Rui, a longtime critic of the Chinese Communist Party, between Rui's widow and Stanford University, will continue after a federal judge in Oakland denied a motion to dismiss one of the claims against the university, and granted another.

Li Rui in 1947 (Wikipedia)

International

Trial opens at The Hague for alleged financier of Rwandan genocide

The man accused of funding the 1994 Rwandan genocide protested the first day of his trial for genocide and murder by refusing to appear in court Thursday.