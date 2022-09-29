Top 8 today

National
Juror safety casts specter over Oath Keepers trial
A judge presiding over the biggest trial to date to stem from the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection agreed Thursday to dismiss a potential juror who said he would be concerned for his family’s safety if chosen to serve.
FIFA official given 16-month prison term for bribery
The former president of El Salvador’s national soccer league will serve 16 months in prison for his involvement in the sweeping FIFA bribery scandal that reached the international sports authority's highest ranks.
‘Tiger King’ star asks 10th Circuit to toss sentence in murder-for-hire plot
A three-judge panel of the 10th Circuit on Thursday heard oral arguments for the second time over the sentencing of ex-zookeeper Joseph Maldonado-Passage, better known as Joe Exotic from the hit Netflix docuseries "Tiger King."
School’s out but the records live on: 2nd Circuit tackles battle over trans track stars
Former high school runners backed by a religious legal group asked a federal appeals court Thursday to revive their fight against inclusive policies for transgender girls that they say cost them state championships.
Survey finds strong support for Democratic Party among Latinos
The economy remains the top issue for Hispanic voters in the United States, but since the spring abortion has surged from more of an afterthought to a key concern heading into the Nov. 8 general election.
Regional
Hurricane Ian ravages southwest Florida
Hurricane Ian slammed into Florida’s southwest coast on Wednesday night, completely washing away part of a storied island community and devastating cities and towns around the Fort Myers metropolitan area.
Legal dispute over longtime Chinese Communist Party critic’s archive plods on
A legal dispute over a trove of documents left behind by Li Rui, a longtime critic of the Chinese Communist Party, between Rui's widow and Stanford University, will continue after a federal judge in Oakland denied a motion to dismiss one of the claims against the university, and granted another.
International
Trial opens at The Hague for alleged financier of Rwandan genocide
The man accused of funding the 1994 Rwandan genocide protested the first day of his trial for genocide and murder by refusing to appear in court Thursday.
Read the Top 8
Sign up for the Top 8, a roundup of the day's top stories delivered directly to your inbox Monday through Friday.