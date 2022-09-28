Top 8 today

National
Social media posts help winnow jury pool in Oath Keepers trial
Defense lawyers for five Oath Keepers charged with seditious conspiracy in connection to last year's riot at the U.S. Capitol successfully disqualified a member of the jury pool with a history of retweeting political posts.
Faith-based challenge prompts 2nd Circuit to audit creativity of wedding vendors
If a photographer's work amounts to expressive speech, what about the caterer's or the calligrapher's? A panel of judges picked through the nuances of wedding planning Wednesday as they heard an appeal from a Christian wedding photographer chaffing at New York’s anti-discrimination laws.
R. Kelly ordered to pay sex abuse victims $309K
Imprisoned R&B artist R. Kelly will pay at least $309,000 to victims who testified at his sex trafficking trial last year, which ended in Kelly's conviction on all counts related to a sex ring he ran for decades.
Regional
Court affirms Texas AG needs permission of local prosecutors to go after election fraud
The highest criminal appeals court in Texas denied a request Wednesday from the state’s Republican attorney general to reconsider a past finding he lacks the authority to prosecute election code violations.
Seventh Circuit considers whether airport security guards count as law enforcement
Chicago approved the revocation of law enforcement status for security guards at the O'Hare and Midway airports in 2017. An appeals panel is now weighing whether the move violated the guards' due process rights.
No benefits for Ohio families that foster relatives, appeals court rules
Ohio foster parents who care for relatives but do not meet all eligibility requirements under the Child Welfare Act are not entitled to the same maintenance payments as fully licensed foster families, an appeals court panel ruled on Wednesday.
International
Russia poised to annex regions of Ukraine with credit to disputed vote
Russia is about to take a major gamble and declare the annexation of territories its troops occupy in Ukraine, perhaps as early as Friday when Russian President Vladimir Putin is set to make a speech to parliament.
EU court denies ex-Czech prime minister access to fraud investigation records
The European Union’s second-highest court on Wednesday backed a decision by EU lawmakers to block a former Czech leader from accessing classified documents tied to his agricultural conglomerate.
Read the Top 8
Sign up for the Top 8, a roundup of the day's top stories delivered directly to your inbox Monday through Friday.