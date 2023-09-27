Top 8 today

Wednesday's Top 8 includes coverage of lawsuits against tech giants, a push for regulating artificial intelligence, kids suing to fight climate change, and more.

National

Judge in Donald Trump election subversion case rejects recusal demand

U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan acknowledged that recusal is an important tool to ensure every defendant receives a fair trial, but warned the powerful tool can be a "procedural weapon" in the wrong hands.

Meta, Google, H&R Block accused of coordinated plan to scrape taxpayer data

Taxpayers claim that the companies coordinated a plan to collect users' private information from tax returns, in order to curate ads and generate billions in advertising revenue.

FILE - This Wednesday, Feb. 13, 2019 file photo shows part of a 1040 federal tax form printed from the Internal Revenue Service website, in Zelienople, Pa. Tax filing season will start a bit later and look a bit different this year. That’s because the pandemic that defined 2020 has seeped into tax time as well. If you worked from home, received a relief payment, took on some gig work or filed unemployment benefits _ or someone filed a fake claim in your name _ there are things you need to be aware of. Likewise if you normally receive certain tax credits. The IRS will begin accepting tax returns on Feb. 12, 2021. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic, File)

Experts push for AI regulations to combat election malfeasance

Allowing election misinformation, powered by artificial intelligence, to spread unchecked could violate public trust in the democratic process, a panel of experts warned lawmakers.

Courts & the law

US sues eBay over devices that drive up vehicle emissions

The e-commerce platform sold and distributed products that allow motor vehicles to emit a massive amount of air pollution and pose public health risks, the U.S. government claims.

Portuguese youths demand action on climate change in landmark case at rights court

The youngest of the group of six who have brought the historic case to the European Court of Human Rights is just 11 years old.

Ocean Rebellion activists stage a performance calling for an end to all national fuel subsidies to fishing fleets and bans to bottom trawling at the Tagus river bank in Lisbon, Portugal, on Monday, June 27, 2022. (AP Photo/Ana Brigida)

Cannabis banking bill clears Senate panel despite Dem fractures, GOP qualms

The bipartisan legislation aimed at ensuring the legal weed industry has access to financial institutions also drew bipartisan pushback.

Ohio defends ‘heartbeat’ abortion bill at state’s high court

The state argued Wednesday it has standing to challenge an injunction against its law criminalizing abortion after fetal cardiac activity is detected.

Planet in peril

Biden orders feds to prioritize native fish recovery in Columbia River Basin

The order from President Joe Biden arrived moments before an Oregon Senate committee met to address the state’s struggling populations of wild salmon and steelhead.

At 1,243 miles long, the Columbia River is the largest river in the Pacific Northwest with its tributaries, wetlands and estuaries reaching six U.S. states. (Bonnie Moreland via Courthouse News)