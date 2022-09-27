Top 8 today

National
Lawsuit takes aim at Biden student loan forgiveness plan
A federal lawsuit filed Tuesday seeks to block the Biden administration’s student loan debt forgiveness plan, marking the first significant legal challenge to the policy.
Trump may get government stand-in for suit on rape allegations
Punting the final decision to an appeals court in Washington, the Second Circuit left the door open Tuesday for the U.S. government to take the place of former President Donald Trump in litigation brought by a woman who says Trump raped her.
Lawyers for 5 Oath Keepers wary of jury bias ahead of seditious conspiracy trial
Just because a potential juror is educated and follows the news is not grounds to strike, a federal judge said Tuesday, rejecting defense objections as the court worked to empanel a jury that will hear charges against five members of the Oath Keepers over last year's Capitol riot.
Regional
Ian barrels toward Florida as major hurricane
Millions of residents on Florida’s west coast faced evacuation orders on Tuesday as a major hurricane barreled toward them in what could be the most significant storm this part of the state has seen in years.
Longshore union accuses terminal operator of disrupting West Coast contract talks
In the first concrete sign that things aren't going all that well in the contract negotiations between the longshore union and employers at West Coast ports, the longshore union said the operator of the largest ocean terminal in Seattle is disrupting the talks by getting the National Labor Relations Board involved in a spat with an unrelated union.
Environmentalists sue to protect rare Tennessee fish
Just five small populations of the Barrens darter are still known to exist along a single river in central Tennessee. An environmental group says the government was wrong to deny the fish Endangered Species Act protections.
International
Gas leaks spur worry that Russia-Europe pipeline was sabotaged
A Danish navy frigate headed to patrol the Baltic Sea near Bornholm, an island in eastern Denmark, on Tuesday while authorities investigate a trio of gas leaks from pipelines meant to supply Germany and the EU with Russian gas.
Polish surveillance draws fire at top European rights court
Warsaw faced off Tuesday against a group of five Polish lawyers and activists, all working on human rights, who complained to the European Court of Human Rights about wiretapping and mass data collection by security agencies.
Read the Top 8
Sign up for the Top 8, a roundup of the day's top stories delivered directly to your inbox Monday through Friday.