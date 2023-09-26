Top 8 today

Tuesday's Top 8 includes coverage of a judge's finding Donald Trump committed fraud, an FTC antitrust suit against Amazon, more from the feds' antitrust trial against Google, Hunter Biden accusing Rudy Giuliani of hacking his computer, and more.

National

Donald Trump committed fraud, judge rules in New York civil suit

Trump’s legal team tried to toss the case, calling state prosecutors “uneducated” about the real estate business. But it was Trump, a judge found, whose professional practices veered from reality.

FTC hits Amazon with antitrust suit

Amazon used "punitive and coercive tactics" to hold down monopolies, the U.S. government claims, though it stopped short of seeking to break up the company.

The logo for Amazon.com Inc. is displayed on a screen at the Nasdaq MarketSite, July 27, 2018. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, file)

Booker joins Dems in urging Menendez to resign

Senator Cory Booker said fellow New Jersey Senator Robert Menendez, who is charged with accepting hundreds of thousands of dollars in bribes, owes it to the public to step down.

Courts & the law

Third week of Google antitrust trial opens with testimony from Apple exec

Eddy Cue, who oversees Apple's most popular products, defended Apple's decision to make Google the default search engine on Safari browsers, calling it the best product available.

Supreme Court rejects Alabama’s attempt at skirting map redraw

Alabama’s emergency application asked the high court to intervene for a second time in the state’s battle over giving Black voters more representation in its congressional maps.

Senator Rodger Smitherman compares U.S. representative district maps during the special session on redistricting at the Alabama Statehouse in Montgomery, Ala., on Nov. 3, 2021. (Mickey Welsh/The Montgomery Advertiser via AP, File)

Hunter Biden suit says Rudy Giuliani hacked his computer and manipulated data

President Joe Biden’s son has become a focus for conservatives, particularly those closely aligned with former President Donald Trump, who believe that Hunter Biden’s legal woes are a sign of wider corruption within the Biden family.

International

Armenians flee by the thousands, fearing Azerbaijani violence

The South Caucasus has been plunged into a humanitarian disaster and escalating tensions after Azerbaijan seized Nagorno-Karabakh, forcing the ethnic Armenian population to flee.

Top rights court orders Turkey to address systemic judicial problems

The unsuccessful attempt to overthrow the regime of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan in July 2016 left hundreds dead and thousands jailed, many of whom are now contesting their convictions.

Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan attends a military ceremony honoring new commandos, in Isparta, Turkey, on Oct. 12, 2018. Erdogan is suggesting that Turkey's military could soon launch a new operation across the border into northern Syria, in zones held by Syrian Kurdish fighters. (Presidential Press Service via AP, Pool)