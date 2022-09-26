Top 8 today

Top eight stories for today including the war in Ukraine may be turning into a unifying cause for Russia’s 142 million inhabitants; Details from a leaked uncensored government report reveal a harrowing new account of the 2014 Ayotzinapa massacre in Mexico; An en banc Ninth Circuit declared California's ban on private immigration detention facilities unconstitutional, and more.

National

Wisconsin Republican sues to avoid testifying in Jan. 6 probe

The most powerful Republican in the Wisconsin Legislature on Sunday sued the U.S. House of Representatives’ committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol by a mob of Donald Trump supporters to enjoin the committee from forcing him to testify regarding a conversation he had with Trump this summer about overturning the 2020 election results.

Wisconsin Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, speaks at the Wisconsin State Capitol in Madison on Jan. 12, 2021. (Amber Arnold/Wisconsin State Journal via AP, File)

Regional

En banc Ninth Circuit guts California ban on for-profit detention facilities

An en banc Ninth Circuit declared California's ban on private immigration detention facilities unconstitutional Monday, finding it violates the supremacy clause which prohibits states from "interfering with or controlling the operations of the federal government.”

Detainees exercise at the Adelanto ICE Processing Center in Adelanto, Calif. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson, File)

‘Horrible facts’: Experts weigh in on case of woman charged with burying body after late-term abortion

A Nebraska judge on Monday scheduled a January trial for an 18-year-old woman accused of having a late-term medication abortion and burying the body of the fetus.

Celeste Burgess, left, appears in Madison County District Court on Aug. 29, 2022. Burgess faces charges of concealing and abandoning a dead body following an abortion prosecutors say violated Nebraska's ban on abortion after 20 weeks. (Pool Photo by Austin Svehla, Norfolk Daily News)

International

Mobilization, school shooting stir Russians into war mood

The war in Ukraine may be turning into a unifying cause for Russia and its 142 million inhabitants with signs that thousands of Russian men are signing up for combat duty on the front lines following a mobilization order issued by Russian President Vladimir Putin last week.

Russian recruits gather inside a military recruitment center of Bataysk, Rostov-on-Don region, south of Russia, on Monday, Sept. 26, 2022. (AP Photo, File)

Leak details new horrors of Ayotzinapa massacre ahead of eighth anniversary

Details from a leaked uncensored government report published Saturday reveal a harrowing new account of the 2014 Ayotzinapa massacre that resulted in the murders and disappearances of 43 students from a teachers’ college in rural Guerrero.

The faces of the victims of the Ayotzinapa mass kidnapping stare out of posters at the sit-in on Mexico City's Paseo de la Reforma Avenue, where activists have demanded justice in the case for years. (Cody Copeland/Courthouse News)

Asylum deal with Rwanda sparks political unrest in Denmark

In Denmark, stark political disagreements between the governing Social Democratic party and its main supporter, the Danish Social Liberal Party, have again sparked over plans to cooperate with Rwanda on a reception center for asylum seekers.

A group of people thought to be migrants are brought into Dover, England, following a small boat incident in the English Channel on Wednesday, April 13, 2022. (Gareth Fuller/PA via AP)

Far-right Meloni wins Italian elections, set to be first female prime minister

European Union politics took a huge lurch to the right on Sunday after an Italian neo-fascist party won parliamentary elections, an outcome showing Italians are ready to see if a new formula can turn around a country beaten down by economic stagnation, high unemployment and geopolitical frustrations.

Giorgia Meloni, leader of the far-right Brothers of Italy, holds a placard reading "Thank you Italy" at her party's electoral headquarters in Rome on Monday, Sept. 26, 2022. (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia)

Central African Republic militia leader pleads not guilty to war crimes

A senior militia leader charged with torturing political prisoners and keeping them in a hole under his office pleaded not guilty Monday to charges of war crimes and crimes against humanity.