Top 8 today

National
Wisconsin Republican sues to avoid testifying in Jan. 6 probe
The most powerful Republican in the Wisconsin Legislature on Sunday sued the U.S. House of Representatives’ committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol by a mob of Donald Trump supporters to enjoin the committee from forcing him to testify regarding a conversation he had with Trump this summer about overturning the 2020 election results.
Regional
En banc Ninth Circuit guts California ban on for-profit detention facilities
An en banc Ninth Circuit declared California's ban on private immigration detention facilities unconstitutional Monday, finding it violates the supremacy clause which prohibits states from "interfering with or controlling the operations of the federal government.”
‘Horrible facts’: Experts weigh in on case of woman charged with burying body after late-term abortion
A Nebraska judge on Monday scheduled a January trial for an 18-year-old woman accused of having a late-term medication abortion and burying the body of the fetus.
International
Mobilization, school shooting stir Russians into war mood
The war in Ukraine may be turning into a unifying cause for Russia and its 142 million inhabitants with signs that thousands of Russian men are signing up for combat duty on the front lines following a mobilization order issued by Russian President Vladimir Putin last week.
Leak details new horrors of Ayotzinapa massacre ahead of eighth anniversary
Details from a leaked uncensored government report published Saturday reveal a harrowing new account of the 2014 Ayotzinapa massacre that resulted in the murders and disappearances of 43 students from a teachers’ college in rural Guerrero.
Asylum deal with Rwanda sparks political unrest in Denmark
In Denmark, stark political disagreements between the governing Social Democratic party and its main supporter, the Danish Social Liberal Party, have again sparked over plans to cooperate with Rwanda on a reception center for asylum seekers.
Far-right Meloni wins Italian elections, set to be first female prime minister
European Union politics took a huge lurch to the right on Sunday after an Italian neo-fascist party won parliamentary elections, an outcome showing Italians are ready to see if a new formula can turn around a country beaten down by economic stagnation, high unemployment and geopolitical frustrations.
Central African Republic militia leader pleads not guilty to war crimes
A senior militia leader charged with torturing political prisoners and keeping them in a hole under his office pleaded not guilty Monday to charges of war crimes and crimes against humanity.
