Top 8 today

Monday's Top 8 includes coverage of the looming government shutdown, a cash infusion for the nation's rail infrastructure, a big payday for HIV medication customers, and more.

National

Shutdown closer than ever as budget talks tread water in Congress

A deal to fund the government remains out of reach as House Republicans continue to squabble over terms.

Biden administration announces $1.4 billion to improve rail systems

The funds will support 70 passenger and freight projects in 35 states.

The Amtrak inspection train pulls into downtown Mobile, Alabama, in February 2016. (Marc Glucksman/Amtrak via Courthouse News)

Courts & the law

Third suspect charged after fentanyl kills 1-year-old at Bronx day care center

Renny Antonio Parra Paredes has been charged with one count of conspiracy to distribute narcotics resulting in death after four children were poisoned at the Divino Niño day care center.

Kari Lake makes final push for access to voter signatures as Arizona trial winds down

The former TV news anchor wants to get her hands on 1.3 million signatures from 2022 voters, seeking to prove Maricopa County failed to conduct signature verification and therefore anointed the wrong person governor of Arizona.

Kari Lake speaks at a Turning Point Action rally in Phoenix Aug 14, 2022. (Michael McDaniel/Courthouse News)

HIV drugmaker will pay $246 million to settle suit over generic meds delay

Gilead Sciences will pay $246.75 million to customers who purchased the drugs Truvada or Atriplia, or any of the two drugs’ generic versions, during a period of about five years.

International

Mexican military to protect presidential candidates during 2024 elections

Such protection was never announced in the past, analysts said, revealing that the security situation for political candidates has worsened in Mexico in recent years.

Armed officers protest London police murder charges

Armed members of London’s Metropolitan Police are handing in their firearms licenses following the decision to issue murder charges against a serving officer, leaving gaps in the city’s policing.

Italian Mafia boss Messina Denaro, ‘the last godfather,’ dies

Matteo Messina Denaro, a ruthless Sicilian Mafia boss known as the “last godfather,” has died after a long illness. He was arrested in January after 30 years on the run.

In this picture taken from a video released on Monday, Jan. 16, 2023, top Mafia boss Matteo Messina Denaro, center, leaves an Italian Carabinieri barrack soon after his arrest at a private clinic in Palermo, Sicily, after 30 years on the run. (Carabinieri via AP)