Top 8 today

Friday's Top 8 includes coverage of the indictment of Senator Robert Menendez of New Jersey and the ongoing United Auto Workers strike, as well as four — FOUR! — features to get you through the weekend.

National

Senator Robert Menendez faces federal charges in bribery scheme

The New Jersey Democrat was indicted alongside his wife, Nadine Menendez.

United Auto Workers expands strike against Detroit automakers

Union leader Shawn Fain expressed frustration with a lack of progress but was steadfast that the stand-up striking strategy would get results.

United Auto Workers march outside the Stellantis North American Headquarters, Wednesday, Sept. 20, 2023, in Auburn Hills, Mich. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

Courts & the law

Clarence Thomas secretly attended fundraising event for group pushing cases before the court, new report says

The Koch network is frequently behind cases before the court, including a closely watched challenge this term that could upend decades of precedent.

Home Depot, others challenge $2.7 billion Blue Cross antitrust settlement in federal appeals court

The 11th Circuit heard four separate objections to a federal judge's approval of a multibillion-dollar settlement reached after a decade of litigation.

Friday features

Harsh terroir: Meet the Colorado winemakers growing grapes in the mountains

The Centennial State produced about 200,000 cases of wine last year, bringing $41 million into the state and highlighting the state’s growing importance in American winemaking.

Carboy winemaker Tyzok Wharton, left, pours a glass of wine for Preston Weaver, in pink, at the Colorado Mountain Winefest in Palisade, Colo. on Sept. 16. (Amanda Pampuro/Courthouse News)

‘Shrooms go upscale amid psychedelics craze

Millions of affluent Americans are using hallucinogens to self-medicate for psychological problems, producing America’s newest illegal drug boom.

Cracking open a bag of a classic Hawaii snack

Preserved fruits known as crack seed have become a favorite snack of Hawaii locals, revealing a history of immigration and cultural exchange unique to the islands.

What’s so funny about Pismo Beach?

For Hollywood writers, the small California beach town has long been a punchline.

The main strip in Pismo Beach features clam chowder and surf shops. (Pat Pemberton/Courthous News)