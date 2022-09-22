Top 8 today

Top eight stories for today including Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy urged world leaders to severely punish Russia; Donald Trump’s court battle over presidential records he claims to have declassified was dealt another blow by the 11th Circuit; Indiana’s near-total ban on abortions was temporarily suspended, and more.

National

Legal experts see more challenges for Trump in records dispute

Former President Donald Trump’s court battle over presidential records he claims to have declassified was dealt another blow by the 11th Circuit this week and some legal experts doubt the former president will get the legal recourse he seeks.

Former President Donald Trump gestures while playing golf at Trump National Golf Club in Sterling, Va., Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

Grandfathered ownership of banned machine gun part debated at Seventh Circuit

A federal appeals court on Thursday heard arguments in the case of a man who owns banned automatic weapons parts and claims the court should either rule he is allowed to own them because he bought them before they were regulated or that he should be given a grace period to register them and make his ownership legit.

Three variations of the AR-15 assault rifle are displayed at the California Department of Justice in Sacramento, California, on Aug. 15, 2012. (Rich Pedroncelli/AP)

Ninth Circuit finds hydroponic crops can be labeled organic

Hydroponically grown crops can be considered organic, a Ninth Circuit panel ruled Thursday, upholding a federal judge’s refusal to bar hydroponic growers from using the label.

Vertical hydroponics farming. (Pixabay image via Courthouse News)

Regional

Indiana judge halts enforcement of abortion ban

Indiana’s near-total ban on abortions has been temporarily suspended pending a final decision on whether it violates the state’s constitution.

Abortion rights protesters demonstrate at the Indiana Statehouse on Friday, Aug. 5, 2022, as lawmakers vote on a near-total abortion ban. (AP Photo/Arleigh Rodgers, File)

Chicago’s decadeslong parking privatization contract goes before Seventh Circuit

The Seventh Circuit heard oral arguments Thursday challenging Chicago's infamous parking meter privatization deal, in the latest of several legal attempts to oust a billion-dollar corporation that has made street parking spots in the Windy City some of the most expensive in the country.

For over a decade, privatized parking meters like the one pictured here have been a common sight on Chicago streets, though before 2008 parking fees were collected by the city directly. (Dave Byrnes/Courthouse News)

Dog owners ask appeals court to revive challenge to Iowa city’s pit bull ban

Pit bull owners urged a federal appeals court Thursday to resurrect their suit claiming their constitutional rights are violated by an Iowa city’s ordinance banning possession of the dogs within the city.

(Joe Stoltz/Pixabay via Courthouse News)

Texas death row exoneree asks state justices to OK his federal lawsuit

Alfred Brown spent a decade on Texas death row because a prosecutor framed him for the murder of a Houston policeman. For that injustice, the state is paying him $2 million. But his attorney argued Thursday that should not preclude him pursuing a federal civil rights lawsuit over his wrongful incarceration.

The Texas Supreme Court building in Austin, which is also home to the Texas Court of Criminal Appeals. (Kelsey Jukam/Courthouse News)

International

Zelenskyy asks world leaders to severely punish Russia

With Russia mobilizing hundreds of thousands of reservists and doggedly escalating the war with its neighbor, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is urging world leaders to severely punish Russia economically, put its leaders on trial for war crimes and strip it of its veto power at the United Nations Security Council.