Top 8 today

National
Legal experts see more challenges for Trump in records dispute
Former President Donald Trump’s court battle over presidential records he claims to have declassified was dealt another blow by the 11th Circuit this week and some legal experts doubt the former president will get the legal recourse he seeks.
Grandfathered ownership of banned machine gun part debated at Seventh Circuit
A federal appeals court on Thursday heard arguments in the case of a man who owns banned automatic weapons parts and claims the court should either rule he is allowed to own them because he bought them before they were regulated or that he should be given a grace period to register them and make his ownership legit.
Ninth Circuit finds hydroponic crops can be labeled organic
Hydroponically grown crops can be considered organic, a Ninth Circuit panel ruled Thursday, upholding a federal judge’s refusal to bar hydroponic growers from using the label.
Regional
Indiana judge halts enforcement of abortion ban
Indiana’s near-total ban on abortions has been temporarily suspended pending a final decision on whether it violates the state’s constitution.
Chicago’s decadeslong parking privatization contract goes before Seventh Circuit
The Seventh Circuit heard oral arguments Thursday challenging Chicago's infamous parking meter privatization deal, in the latest of several legal attempts to oust a billion-dollar corporation that has made street parking spots in the Windy City some of the most expensive in the country.
Dog owners ask appeals court to revive challenge to Iowa city’s pit bull ban
Pit bull owners urged a federal appeals court Thursday to resurrect their suit claiming their constitutional rights are violated by an Iowa city’s ordinance banning possession of the dogs within the city.
Texas death row exoneree asks state justices to OK his federal lawsuit
Alfred Brown spent a decade on Texas death row because a prosecutor framed him for the murder of a Houston policeman. For that injustice, the state is paying him $2 million. But his attorney argued Thursday that should not preclude him pursuing a federal civil rights lawsuit over his wrongful incarceration.
International
Zelenskyy asks world leaders to severely punish Russia
With Russia mobilizing hundreds of thousands of reservists and doggedly escalating the war with its neighbor, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is urging world leaders to severely punish Russia economically, put its leaders on trial for war crimes and strip it of its veto power at the United Nations Security Council.
