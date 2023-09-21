Top 8 today

Thursday's Top 8 has all the deets on Senate Democrats' push to rein in artificial intelligence, the GOP's withering support of Ukraine, more gun news out of California, a Jonas brother's divorce turning nasty, and more.

National

Senate Democrats eye new AI transparency rules

A new, sweeping piece of legislation would force companies using artificial intelligence tools to review the impacts of automating critical business decisions.

As Zelenskyy visits Washington, GOP bucks Ukraine aid

Angry about federal spending on Kyiv, more than two dozen Republican lawmakers are threatening to hold up a multibillion-dollar aid package requested by the White House.

President Joe Biden speaks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy as they meet in the Oval Office of the White House, Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022, in Washington. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

Courts & the law

Ninth Circuit passes up chance to overturn California’s red flag gun law

A couple had argued that a law that bars people with restraining orders filed against them from possessing firearms is unconstitutional.

DC Circuit considers whether police illegally kept protesters’ phones

The Metropolitan Police Department arrested a group of Black Lives Matter protesters in 2020 and held their phones for more than a year. MPD has yet to return some of the phones.

Sophie Turner sues Joe Jonas to return kids to England

Turner accuses the Jonas Brothers star of refusing to give up their children's passports.

FILE - Joe Jonas, left, and Sophie Turner appear at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party on March 12, 2023, at the Wallis Annenberg Center in Beverly Hills, Calif. Jonas has filed for divorce from Turner after four years of marriage and two children. The 34-year-old Jonas Brothers singer filed to end his marriage with the 27-year-old star of “Game of Thrones” and “X-Men” actor on Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2023, in a Florida court. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)

Eighth Circuit quibbles with bargain hunter in call for class action against Old Navy and The Gap

The plaintiff claims the retail giants advertise false and misleading price comparisons for their products.

Coca Cola looks to quash suit over ‘good for you’ label on Minute Maid juice boxes

Coca Cola claims that the juice boxes' nutrient content may be useful in maintaining a healthy diet.

International

López Obrador declines US invite to economic summit

International relations experts were surprised to hear the Mexican president’s reason for skipping the APEC summit: that his country does “not have relations with Peru.”

President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador gives his daily, morning news conference at the presidential palace, Palacio Nacional, in Mexico City, in this Dec. 18, 2020 photo. (AP Photo/Marco Ugarte, File)