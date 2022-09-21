Top 8 today

Top eight stories for today including the New York attorney general’s office announced a civil complaint against Donald Trump arising from a yearslong investigation; A First Amendment lawsuit seeking same-day access to new complaints in Ohio will proceed after a federal judge denied the clerk's motion to dismiss; Vladimir Putin ordered hundreds of thousands of Russians to prepare to fight in Ukraine, and more.

National

NY attorney general brings long-awaited financial fraud suit against Donald Trump

The New York attorney general’s office announced Wednesday a civil complaint against Donald Trump arising from its yearslong investigation into the misleading financial practices of the former president’s real estate empire.

Donald Trump poses with his children, from left, Eric, Donald Jr. and Ivanka, at the opening of the Trump SoHo New York on April 9, 2010. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)

Florida asks Supreme Court to review social media censorship law

Florida’s attorney general on Wednesday asked the Supreme Court to settle a controversial legal battle playing out across the country as states attempt to regulate how social media companies moderate content on their sites.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis gives his opening remarks flanked by local state delegation members prior to signing legislation that seeks to punish social media platforms that remove conservative ideas from their sites, inside Florida International University's MARC building in Miami on Monday, May 24, 2021. (Carl Juste/Miami Herald via AP)

Second Circuit primed to, once again, decertify class action against Goldman Sachs

The case, which is 12 years old, has been before the U.S. Supreme Court and has wound its way through several federal courts, but pensions seeking more than $13 billion in damages from Goldman Sachs may be no closer to class certification now.

The logo for Goldman Sachs appears above a trading post on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange. (Richard Drew/AP)

Regional

Ohio clerk can’t dodge First Amendment case over delayed access to civil complaints

Courthouse News will continue its fight for same-day access to newly filed complaints in Hamilton County, Ohio, following a ruling Wednesday from a federal judge that denied the court clerk's motion to dismiss on various grounds.

The Hamilton County courthouse in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Kevin Koeninger/Courthouse News)

White Texas cop testifies in own defense about killing unarmed Black man

A white Texas cop on trial for murder testified in his own defense Wednesday, claiming he shook hands with Jonathan Price to deescalate the situation before he fired his Taser and killed the Black man with his gun.

This booking photo provided by the Hunt County Sheriff’s Office shows former Wolfe City Police Officer Shaun Lucas on Oct. 5, 2020. Lucas has been charged with murder in the fatal shooting of a Black man following a reported disturbance at a convenience store in a small East Texas town. (Hunt County Sheriff’s Office via AP)

International

Major battles loom as Kremlin mobilizes more troops

Russian President Vladimir Putin, faced with the growing possibility of a military defeat in Ukraine following a disastrous retreat of his troops from Kharkiv, began a major escalation on Wednesday by ordering hundreds of thousands of Russians to prepare to fight in Ukraine.

A Ukrainian serviceman jumps from an armored personnel carrier in the recently retaken area of Izium on Monday, Sept. 19, 2022. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka)

At UN, Biden condemns Putin for war in Ukraine

In a speech to the United Nations General Assembly on Wednesday, U.S. President Joe Biden placed all the blame for the war in Ukraine on Russian President Vladimir Putin and accused the Kremlin leader of “making irresponsible nuclear threats.”

President Joe Biden addresses the 77th session of the United Nations General Assembly on Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

Defending asset seizure, US accuses Iran of backing terrorism

The United States gave opening arguments to the United Nations' top court on Tuesday, claiming Iran’s involvement in terrorist attacks means it has “unclean hands” and asking judges to toss a complaint about $2 billion in confiscated assets.