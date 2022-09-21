Top 8 today

National
NY attorney general brings long-awaited financial fraud suit against Donald Trump
The New York attorney general’s office announced Wednesday a civil complaint against Donald Trump arising from its yearslong investigation into the misleading financial practices of the former president’s real estate empire.
Florida asks Supreme Court to review social media censorship law
Florida’s attorney general on Wednesday asked the Supreme Court to settle a controversial legal battle playing out across the country as states attempt to regulate how social media companies moderate content on their sites.
Second Circuit primed to, once again, decertify class action against Goldman Sachs
The case, which is 12 years old, has been before the U.S. Supreme Court and has wound its way through several federal courts, but pensions seeking more than $13 billion in damages from Goldman Sachs may be no closer to class certification now.
Regional
Ohio clerk can’t dodge First Amendment case over delayed access to civil complaints
Courthouse News will continue its fight for same-day access to newly filed complaints in Hamilton County, Ohio, following a ruling Wednesday from a federal judge that denied the court clerk's motion to dismiss on various grounds.
White Texas cop testifies in own defense about killing unarmed Black man
A white Texas cop on trial for murder testified in his own defense Wednesday, claiming he shook hands with Jonathan Price to deescalate the situation before he fired his Taser and killed the Black man with his gun.
International
Major battles loom as Kremlin mobilizes more troops
Russian President Vladimir Putin, faced with the growing possibility of a military defeat in Ukraine following a disastrous retreat of his troops from Kharkiv, began a major escalation on Wednesday by ordering hundreds of thousands of Russians to prepare to fight in Ukraine.
At UN, Biden condemns Putin for war in Ukraine
In a speech to the United Nations General Assembly on Wednesday, U.S. President Joe Biden placed all the blame for the war in Ukraine on Russian President Vladimir Putin and accused the Kremlin leader of “making irresponsible nuclear threats.”
Defending asset seizure, US accuses Iran of backing terrorism
The United States gave opening arguments to the United Nations' top court on Tuesday, claiming Iran’s involvement in terrorist attacks means it has “unclean hands” and asking judges to toss a complaint about $2 billion in confiscated assets.
