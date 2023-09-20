Top 8 today

Wednesday's Top 8 includes coverage of U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland's visit to Capitol Hill, Fox News telling Smartmatic it won't settle a $2.7 billion lawsuit, a black hole making quick work of its stellar dinner (cosmically speaking), and more.

National

House spars over bill to relax marijuana use restrictions for federal employees

Under the bipartisan legislation, federal agencies would no longer disqualify job applicants or refuse security clearance to individuals who have used cannabis.

Attorney General Garland under the GOP knife in House

Republican lawmakers seized the opportunity to needle the Justice Department’s top official on the agency probe into Hunter Biden, among other topics.

Attorney General Merrick Garland appears before a House Judiciary Committee hearing, Wednesday, Sept. 20, 2023, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

Courts & the law

Fox News signals it’s unlikely to settle Smartmatic’s $2.7 billion suit

“Smartmatic is not Dominion, and as much as they’d hope, they’re never going to be Dominion,” a Fox News lawyer said Wednesday, steeling the company from defamation claims over its amplification of 2020 election lies.

Iowa defends ‘ag-gag’ laws before federal appeals court

A lawyer for the state told the appellate court that “those who style themselves journalists are not exempt from the law.”

Ukraine gets widespread support in genocide case at UN’s top court

Just days after the full-scale invasion in 2022, Ukraine filed a complaint with the International Court of Justice demanding Russia stop the war and pay reparations.

Svitlana Sushko, 62, sobs on Aug. 3, 2023, while visiting the grave in Kyiv of her youngest son, a Ukrainian soldier who was killed last year in the war against Russia. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

Manslaughter trial begins for two police officers involved in death of an unarmed Colorado man

Elijah McClain died in August 2019 after police stopped him on his way home from purchasing ice tea.

Science & research

Oldest prehistoric wooden structure discovered in Zambia

The wooden pieces predate even the human species and indicate that people were settling and building for hundreds of thousands of years earlier than believed.

Black holes are faster eaters than previously believed, study says

The new study posits that the immense gravitational pull from a black hole engulfs surrounding matter at a rate of months, instead of hundreds of years.

Rendering of whirlpool of debris in space being split into two pieces by the dragging of space-time by a supermassive black hole, leaving an inner and outer subdisk (Nick Kaaz/Northwestern University)