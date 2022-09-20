Top 8 today

Top eight stories for today including an adviser to the European Union’s top court dealt a blow to Facebook’s parent company; Former President Trump’s attorneys claimed in court that he was the ultimate authority on declassifying documents; Detroit accused census officials of failing to count over 20,000 of its citizens, and more.

National

Trump had ‘unfettered’ right to declassify docs, his attorneys say

Former President Donald Trump’s attorneys appeared in Brooklyn federal court Tuesday, preparing to push back against the government’s investigation into whether Trump kept potentially privileged documents at his Mar-a-Lago estate.

Donald Trump's attorneys M. Evan Corcoran and Lindsey Halligan are escorted by United States Marshals Service as they enter Brooklyn federal court. U.S. District Judge Raymond Dearie held a hearing Sept. 20 regarding the review of thousands of materials seized from Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate, which federal agents say may include classified documents. (Nina Pullano/Courthouse News)

AG Garland meets with top Ukrainian prosecutor to ensure ‘deconfliction’ of war crime cases

Attorney General Merrick Garland met with Ukrainian Prosecutor General Andriy Kostin on Tuesday and signed a memorandum of understanding to ensure each country’s Russo-Ukrainian war crime prosecutions do not conflict as the war entered its 204th day.

U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland (right) and Ukrainian Prosecutor General Andriy Kostin (left) sign a memorandum of understanding, outlining a framework for their cooperation in prosecuting war crimes committed in the ongoing Russo-Ukrainian war, during a ceremony at the Department of Justice headquarters in Washington, D.C., on Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022. (Image via Department of Justice.)

Regional

Detroit accuses census officials of undercounting its residents

The city of Detroit filed suit against the federal government Tuesday morning, claiming the 2020 census failed to count over 20,000 of its citizens, most of them Black and Hispanic, and that the U.S. Census Bureau refused to fix the error.

This April 2020 photo shows a census letter mailed to a Detroit resident. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

Cannabis advocates, experts say California legalization efforts fall to local leaders next

With a package of cannabis regulation bills signed by Governor Gavin Newsom, advocates and experts say it's now up to local voters and leaders to decide how their communities will handle the drug.

FILE - In this Jan. 6, 2018, file photo, an employee stocks cannabis at a store shortly before its first day of recreational marijuana sales in San Francisco. California faced off in court Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020, against some of its own cities that want to overturn a government rule allowing home marijuana deliveries statewide, even into communities that banned commercial pot sales. (AP Photo/Noah Berger, File)

Eighth Circuit hears latest dispute in decades-old St. Louis desegregation saga

The St. Louis public school district told an appellate panel Missouri's practice of diverting local sales tax revenue to charter schools violates a 1996 settlement agreement.

The Thomas F. Eagleton Federal Courthouse in St. Louis, Mo., home of the Eighth Circuit Court of Appeals. (Joe Harris/Courthouse News)

Panel hears Arkansas city’s demand for 5% of revenue from streaming services

The Eighth Circuit heard oral arguments in a case brought by the city of Ashdown, Arkansas, which interprets a state law to treat video streaming services like cable providers.

This Aug. 13, 2020, photo shows a Netflix button on a TV remote in Portland, Ore. (AP Photo/Jenny Kane, file)

International

EU court adviser says antitrust watchdog can investigate Meta privacy violations

In the latest blow to Facebook’s parent company Meta, an adviser to the European Union’s top court said Tuesday national competition regulators can investigate data protection complaints.

A Meta sign at the company headquarters in Menlo Park, Calif. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar, File)

Parents of missing British girl lose libel case against detective

The parents of a 3-year-old British girl who disappeared in 2007 have lost a case before Europe’s top rights court against a Portuguese police detective who wrote a book alleging the family was involved.