Top 8 today

National
Trump had ‘unfettered’ right to declassify docs, his attorneys say
Former President Donald Trump’s attorneys appeared in Brooklyn federal court Tuesday, preparing to push back against the government’s investigation into whether Trump kept potentially privileged documents at his Mar-a-Lago estate.
AG Garland meets with top Ukrainian prosecutor to ensure ‘deconfliction’ of war crime cases
Attorney General Merrick Garland met with Ukrainian Prosecutor General Andriy Kostin on Tuesday and signed a memorandum of understanding to ensure each country’s Russo-Ukrainian war crime prosecutions do not conflict as the war entered its 204th day.
Regional
Detroit accuses census officials of undercounting its residents
The city of Detroit filed suit against the federal government Tuesday morning, claiming the 2020 census failed to count over 20,000 of its citizens, most of them Black and Hispanic, and that the U.S. Census Bureau refused to fix the error.
Cannabis advocates, experts say California legalization efforts fall to local leaders next
With a package of cannabis regulation bills signed by Governor Gavin Newsom, advocates and experts say it's now up to local voters and leaders to decide how their communities will handle the drug.
Eighth Circuit hears latest dispute in decades-old St. Louis desegregation saga
The St. Louis public school district told an appellate panel Missouri's practice of diverting local sales tax revenue to charter schools violates a 1996 settlement agreement.
Panel hears Arkansas city’s demand for 5% of revenue from streaming services
The Eighth Circuit heard oral arguments in a case brought by the city of Ashdown, Arkansas, which interprets a state law to treat video streaming services like cable providers.
International
EU court adviser says antitrust watchdog can investigate Meta privacy violations
In the latest blow to Facebook’s parent company Meta, an adviser to the European Union’s top court said Tuesday national competition regulators can investigate data protection complaints.
Parents of missing British girl lose libel case against detective
The parents of a 3-year-old British girl who disappeared in 2007 have lost a case before Europe’s top rights court against a Portuguese police detective who wrote a book alleging the family was involved.
Read the Top 8
Sign up for the Top 8, a roundup of the day's top stories delivered directly to your inbox Monday through Friday.