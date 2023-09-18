Top 8 today

Monday's Top 8 includes coverage of GOP infighting amid a looming budget impasse, the discovery of a downed fighter jet in South Carolina, more Hunter Biden news, a not guilty plea from El Chapo's son, and more.

National

GOP budget truce hemorrhaging support as deadline looms

A short-term budget compromise aimed at smoothing friction between House Speaker Kevin McCarthy and his most right-wing caucus members appears short on votes as Congress flirts with a government shutdown.

Crash site of missing fighter jet found in South Carolina

Public flight data showed military planes crisscrossing rural parts of South Carolina Monday afternoon as personnel searched for a missing F-35 fighter jet.

A F-35 fighter jet stationed in August at the Marine Corps Air Station in Cherry Point, North Carolina. (2nd Marine Aircraft Wing via Facebook).

Courts & the law

Hunter Biden sues IRS, claiming agents illegally disclosed tax information

President Joe Biden's son was recently indicted by special counsel David Weiss on federal gun charges, following the collapse of a plea deal involving misdemeanor tax charges.

Hong Kong money launderer nabbed in smuggling of military-grade gear to Russia

Prosecutors say a Russian living in Hong Kong used front companies to smuggle shipments of microtechnology to Russia during its war against Ukraine.

El Chapo’s son pleads not guilty to drug trafficking, money laundering charges in Chicago

Federal prosecutors say the 33-year-old and his brothers took over the powerful Sinaloa Cartel following their father's 2017 extradition to the U.S.

FILE - This frame grab from video, provided by the Mexican government, shows Ovidio Guzman Lopez being detained in Culiacan, Mexico, Oct. 17, 2019. Ovidio's brothers, Archivaldo Guzmán Salazar and Jesus Alfredo Guzmán Salazar, are the lead defendants among 23 associates charged with running a criminal enterprise, fentanyl trafficking, among other things, in a New York indictment unsealed April 14, 2023 in Manhattan, while Ovidio, alias “the Mouse,” is facing similar charges in another indictment in the same district. Another brother, Joaquín Guzmán López, is charged in the Northern District of Illinois. (CEPROPIE via AP File)

Polygamist’s wife charged in kidnapping scheme loses bid for pretrial release

Leilani Barlow, a follower of Samuel Bateman, is accused of helping to kidnap minors whom the fundamentalist leader sexually abused.

Science & research

Quarter-sized implant offers promising Type 1 diabetes treatment

Someday, a single, battery-free implant could replace injections as a long-term treatment for Type 1 diabetes and other diseases that need multiple deliveries of therapeutic proteins.

Remote work may cut greenhouse gas emissions by more than half

Minimizing the commute and creating a more efficient home and office can have measurable effects on the carbon footprint of employment.

Extremely light traffic moves along the 110 Harbor Freeway toward downtown mid afternoon, Friday, March 20, 2020, in Los Angeles. Traffic would normally be bumper-to-bumper during this time of day on a Friday. California Gov. Gavin Newsom is ordering the state's 40 million residents to stay at home indefinitely. His order restricts non-essential movements to control the spread of the coronavirus that threatens to overwhelm the state's medical system. He called up 500 National Guard troops Thursday to help with distributing food. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)