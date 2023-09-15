Top 8 today

Friday's Top 8 includes coverage of the political ramifications of the United Auto Worker strike, the wrap of the Ken Paxton impeachment trial in Texas, and three excellent features to propel you through the weekend.
Senators head for deliberations as Paxton impeachment wraps
Throughout his nearly ten-year reign as Texas’ top cop, hard-right Ken Paxton has found himself at the center of an almost comical number of legal and ethical controversies.
Lawmakers back striking auto workers, but mileage varies
Some members of Congress have praised the United Auto Workers’ walkout as a revolt against unfair labor conditions, but others have used it as a vehicle to attack the Biden administration’s electric cars campaign.
Courts & the law
Feds seek gag order on Trump in Jan. 6 election subversion case
One year after Russian expulsion from top European human rights body, Ukraine war rages on
In the year since Europe’s largest human rights organization cut its final ties with Moscow, the expulsion has done little to change Russia’s behavior.
Does Colorado need hydrogen for a carbon-free future?
New federal tax credits and grants are driving interest in scaling hydrogen energy for widespread use. But while some tout the environmental benefits of hydrogen, others worry it's a Trojan horse for continued oil-and-gas dominance.
In changing Oakland, libraries bind communities together
