Top 8 today

Friday's Top 8 includes coverage of the political ramifications of the United Auto Worker strike, the wrap of the Ken Paxton impeachment trial in Texas, and three excellent features to propel you through the weekend.

National

Senators head for deliberations as Paxton impeachment wraps

Throughout his nearly ten-year reign as Texas’ top cop, hard-right Ken Paxton has found himself at the center of an almost comical number of legal and ethical controversies.

Lawmakers back striking auto workers, but mileage varies

Some members of Congress have praised the United Auto Workers’ walkout as a revolt against unfair labor conditions, but others have used it as a vehicle to attack the Biden administration’s electric cars campaign.

United Auto Workers members walk in the Labor Day parade in Detroit, Sept. 2, 2019. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File)

Courts & the law

Feds seek gag order on Trump in Jan. 6 election subversion case

The prosecution noted several instances in which the former president has disparaged the court, prosecutors, the people of Washington and his own Vice President Mike Pence.

California cops get hundreds of millions to combat retail theft

Law enforcement officials said the money could go toward overtime, more police walking a beat, and plainclothes officers.

‘Rust’ gaffer’s lawsuit moves forward, as New Mexico decision on charging Baldwin looms

Alec Baldwin's attorney said during a hearing that he was told to expect a decision on whether or not new criminal charges will be filed against the actor within a few weeks.

Alec Baldwin speaks on the phone in the parking lot outside the Santa Fe County Sheriff's Office in Santa Fe, N.M., after he was questioned about a shooting on the set of the film "Rust" on the outskirts of Santa Fe, Thursday, Oct. 21, 2021. (Jim Weber/Santa Fe New Mexican via AP)

Friday features

One year after Russian expulsion from top European human rights body, Ukraine war rages on

In the year since Europe’s largest human rights organization cut its final ties with Moscow, the expulsion has done little to change Russia’s behavior.

Does Colorado need hydrogen for a carbon-free future?

New federal tax credits and grants are driving interest in scaling hydrogen energy for widespread use. But while some tout the environmental benefits of hydrogen, others worry it's a Trojan horse for continued oil-and-gas dominance.

In changing Oakland, libraries bind communities together

Libraries may look different across Oakland and elsewhere in the country. All share a mission to bring together communities and resources in one place.