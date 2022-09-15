Top 8 today

Top eight stories for today including the war in Ukraine is quickly escalating following a NATO-backed counteroffensive; The Alabama Supreme Court heard debate over whether a state law give universities authority to limit where and when political speech can occur on campus; Kaiser Permanente mental health care workers say they are no closer to reaching a bargain with the hospital giant, and more.

National

Garland pledges to hold perpetrators of hate crimes accountable

Attorney General Merrick Garland on Thursday announced that the Department of Justice is expanding its hate crime reporting efforts and that it will not hold back when it comes to holding perpetrators accountable.

U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland arrives at a news conference at the Justice Department on April 6, 2022, with Andrew Adams, director of the Justice Department's Klepto Capture Task Force. (Andrew Harnik/AP)

Regional

Alabama Supreme Court hears challenge to campus free speech rules

Does a recently enacted law in Alabama give universities the authority to limit where and when political speech can occur on campus? That was the question before the Alabama Supreme Court on Thursday.

The plaintiffs in a First Amendment case at the University of Alabama Huntsville claim political speech is limited to certain areas (in red) and times on campus. (Photo courtesy Young Americans for Liberty)

No end in sight for Kaiser mental health worker strike

Kaiser Permanente mental health care workers say they are no closer to reaching a bargain with the hospital giant despite an open-ended strike in Northern California that's entered a second month.

Health care workers Julie Lanoff, left, and Wendy Blank strike at Kaiser Permanente in San Francisco, Calif. on Aug. 15, 2022. (Natalie Hanson/ Courthouse News)

International

Ukraine war escalation speeds up after Kyiv’s successful counteroffensive

Following a NATO-backed counteroffensive that allowed Kyiv's troops to retake the northeastern Kharkiv region, the war in Ukraine is quickly escalating and openly talked about as a proxy war between Russia and the United States and its allies.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy leaves after attending a national flag-raising ceremony in the freed city of Izium, Ukraine, on Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022. (AP Photo/Leo Correa)

Risk of poverty and social exclusion on the rise among Europeans

A report released Thursday by the European Union’s statistics agency found that the number of Europeans at risk of living in poverty or being deprived of material goods and social connections grew slightly from 2020 to 2021.

A Venn diagram shows the number of Europeans who were at risk of poverty or social exclusion in 2021. (Eurostat via Courthouse News)

Adviser to top EU court says OnlyFans owes more tax

OnlyFans should be paying value-added tax on the entire amount paid by subscribers, not just on the amount it collects for itself, an adviser to the EU's highest court said Thursday.

(Image via Courthouse News)

Science

Long lost moon may explain Saturn’s tilt and young rings

Researchers say a moon drifted too close to Saturn, knocking the planet off its axis before breaking apart into ice and debris that orbit the planet in a ring shape.

A montage of Saturn and its principal moons (Dione, Tethys, Mimas, Enceladus, Rhea and Titan), created from photographs taken in November 1980 by the Voyager 1 spacecraft (Wikipedia via Courthouse News)

Researchers discover new species of extinct reptile related to New Zealand tuatara

Smithsonian researchers have discovered a new species of extinct reptile in the Jurassic Morrison Formation of Wyoming.