Top 8 today

National
Garland pledges to hold perpetrators of hate crimes accountable
Attorney General Merrick Garland on Thursday announced that the Department of Justice is expanding its hate crime reporting efforts and that it will not hold back when it comes to holding perpetrators accountable.
Regional
Alabama Supreme Court hears challenge to campus free speech rules
Does a recently enacted law in Alabama give universities the authority to limit where and when political speech can occur on campus? That was the question before the Alabama Supreme Court on Thursday.
No end in sight for Kaiser mental health worker strike
Kaiser Permanente mental health care workers say they are no closer to reaching a bargain with the hospital giant despite an open-ended strike in Northern California that's entered a second month.
International
Ukraine war escalation speeds up after Kyiv’s successful counteroffensive
Following a NATO-backed counteroffensive that allowed Kyiv's troops to retake the northeastern Kharkiv region, the war in Ukraine is quickly escalating and openly talked about as a proxy war between Russia and the United States and its allies.
Risk of poverty and social exclusion on the rise among Europeans
A report released Thursday by the European Union’s statistics agency found that the number of Europeans at risk of living in poverty or being deprived of material goods and social connections grew slightly from 2020 to 2021.
Adviser to top EU court says OnlyFans owes more tax
OnlyFans should be paying value-added tax on the entire amount paid by subscribers, not just on the amount it collects for itself, an adviser to the EU's highest court said Thursday.
Science
Long lost moon may explain Saturn’s tilt and young rings
Researchers say a moon drifted too close to Saturn, knocking the planet off its axis before breaking apart into ice and debris that orbit the planet in a ring shape.
Researchers discover new species of extinct reptile related to New Zealand tuatara
Smithsonian researchers have discovered a new species of extinct reptile in the Jurassic Morrison Formation of Wyoming.
Read the Top 8
Sign up for the Top 8, a roundup of the day's top stories delivered directly to your inbox Monday through Friday.