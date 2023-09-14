Top 8 today

Thursday's Top 8 features coverage of the Hunter Biden indictment on gun charges, SCOTUS intervention in a case over White House communications with social media, the changing American family, a new record in wildfire emissions, and more.

National

Supreme Court temporarily blocks limits on White House communication with social media firms

The White House turned to the justices after red states convinced lower courts that the government targeted protected speech in its fight against election and pandemic misinformation.

Hunter Biden indicted on gun charges

The 53-year-old son of the president was indicted following the implosion of a plea deal over the summer.

Hunter Biden, the son of President Joe Biden, speaks to guests during the White House Easter Egg Roll on the South Lawn of the White House, April 18, 2022, in Washington. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)

The American family is changing and people are divided over whether that’s a good thing

Pew asked 5,073 people their opinion on trends in marriage and family life.

International

US announces ‘initial’ $1 million toward Libyan flood response

More than 11,000 deaths have been reported in the devastating flooding.

FAA restores Mexico’s top air safety rating

Airlines and other industry players hailed the collaborative work that led to the decision, but others questioned the motives behind the FAA’s downgrade and the time it took to restore Mexico’s safety status.

Airplanes taxi to the runway at the Mexico City International Airport. (Facebook via Courthouse News)

Courts & the law

Google settles $93 million lawsuit with California over unauthorized user data collection

A multiyear investigation by the California Department of Justice found Google tricked users when it collected, stored, and used their location data.

At DC Circuit, red states argue federal emission rules will force nation to adopt electric vehicles

Conservative states and fuel industry groups found an unlikely ally as they argued, along with an environmental advocacy group, that EPA rules are too focused on electric vehicles.

Planet in peril

EU climate agency: Canadian wildfires set new record for carbon emissions

The European Union's global climate monitoring service said Canada's devastating wildfire season has caused the release of 410 megatons of carbon emissions, almost triple the previous record.