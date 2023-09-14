Top 8 today

Thursday's Top 8 features coverage of the Hunter Biden indictment on gun charges, SCOTUS intervention in a case over White House communications with social media, the changing American family, a new record in wildfire emissions, and more.
Airlines and other industry players hailed the collaborative work that led to the decision, but others questioned the motives behind the FAA’s downgrade and the time it took to restore Mexico’s safety status.
Courts & the law
Google settles $93 million lawsuit with California over unauthorized user data collection
A multiyear investigation by the California Department of Justice found Google tricked users when it collected, stored, and used their location data.
At DC Circuit, red states argue federal emission rules will force nation to adopt electric vehicles
Conservative states and fuel industry groups found an unlikely ally as they argued, along with an environmental advocacy group, that EPA rules are too focused on electric vehicles.
Planet in peril
EU climate agency: Canadian wildfires set new record for carbon emissions
