Top 8 today

National
Google must face states’ antitrust claims
Google must face a multistate digital advertising antitrust suit, a New York judge ruled Tuesday after refusing to dismiss most monopoly claims against the search giant.
With jabs at her colleagues, Justice Kagan warns the court ‘needs to act like a court’
Justice Elena Kagan said the high court’s legitimacy could be marred by the public viewing the justices as an extension of the political process because its rulings are guided by changes in membership instead of adherence to the Constitution.
Appeals court weighs case over China-born physicist’s wrongful espionage charges
A lawyer for a Temple University physics professor falsely accused of being a Chinese spy appealed to the Third Circuit Wednesday, saying that his client’s federal claims should be put before a jury.
Regional
California hits Amazon with unfair competition lawsuit
California Attorney General Rob Bonta announced an antitrust suit against Amazon on Wednesday, claiming the company broke the law and stifled competition for years that led to higher prices for families across California.
R. Kelly found guilty on child porn charges in Chicago federal trial
Former R&B star R. Kelly has been found guilty of child pornography charges in the second federal trial the singer has faced since 2021.
Oregon water district prepared to fight conservationists to keep Winchester Dam
The legal battle over Oregon's controversial Winchester Dam is scheduled to heat up in May 2023, when an extended stay ends in the battle between WaterWatch of Oregon and Winchester Water District. The water district says it's ready for the fight.
International
Google can’t shake $4.2B antitrust slap from European Union
Abuse of market dominance in the mobile phone market will cost Google $4.2 billion, the European General Court ruled Wednesday, giving only a 5% reduction to the original fine.
Huge London crowds pay respect to Queen Elizabeth
A somber royal procession took the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II on Wednesday from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall, where the matriarch's body will lie in state until her funeral on Monday.
