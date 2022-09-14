Top 8 today

Top eight stories for today including a New York judge ruled Google must face a multistate digital advertising antitrust suit; A somber royal procession took the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall; California Attorney General Rob Bonta announced an antitrust suit against Amazon, and more.

National

Google must face states’ antitrust claims

Google must face a multistate digital advertising antitrust suit, a New York judge ruled Tuesday after refusing to dismiss most monopoly claims against the search giant.

A cursor moves over Google's search engine page on Tuesday, Aug. 28, 2018, in Portland, Ore. (AP Photo/Don Ryan, File)

With jabs at her colleagues, Justice Kagan warns the court ‘needs to act like a court’

Justice Elena Kagan said the high court’s legitimacy could be marred by the public viewing the justices as an extension of the political process because its rulings are guided by changes in membership instead of adherence to the Constitution.

Chief Justice John Roberts and Justice Elena Kagan pose at the top of the steps following her formal Investiture Ceremony. (Photo by Steve Petteway, courtesy of Collection of the Supreme Court of the United States, via Courthouse News)

Appeals court weighs case over China-born physicist’s wrongful espionage charges

A lawyer for a Temple University physics professor falsely accused of being a Chinese spy appealed to the Third Circuit Wednesday, saying that his client’s federal claims should be put before a jury.

The American and Chinese flags wave at Genting Snow Park ahead of the 2022 Winter Olympics, Feb. 2, 2022, in Zhangjiakou, China. (AP Photo/Kiichiro Sato, File)

Regional

California hits Amazon with unfair competition lawsuit

California Attorney General Rob Bonta announced an antitrust suit against Amazon on Wednesday, claiming the company broke the law and stifled competition for years that led to higher prices for families across California.

The logo for Amazon.com Inc. is displayed on a screen at the Nasdaq MarketSite, July 27, 2018. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, file)

R. Kelly found guilty on child porn charges in Chicago federal trial

Former R&B star R. Kelly has been found guilty of child pornography charges in the second federal trial the singer has faced since 2021.

In this courtroom sketch, a woman who goes by the pseudonym Jane, left, testifies in R. Kelly's trial in Chicago federal court on Aug. 19, 2022. (Cheryl Cook via AP)

Oregon water district prepared to fight conservationists to keep Winchester Dam

The legal battle over Oregon's controversial Winchester Dam is scheduled to heat up in May 2023, when an extended stay ends in the battle between WaterWatch of Oregon and Winchester Water District. The water district says it's ready for the fight.

The Winchester dam fish ladder outside of Roseburg, Ore. (Alanna Madden/Courthouse News)

International

Google can’t shake $4.2B antitrust slap from European Union

Abuse of market dominance in the mobile phone market will cost Google $4.2 billion, the European General Court ruled Wednesday, giving only a 5% reduction to the original fine.

The logo of Google is displayed on a carpet at the entrance hall of Google France in Paris on Nov. 18, 2019. (Michel Euler/AP)

Huge London crowds pay respect to Queen Elizabeth

A somber royal procession took the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II on Wednesday from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall, where the matriarch's body will lie in state until her funeral on Monday.