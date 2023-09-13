Top 8 today

Wednesday's Top 8 includes coverage of the feds' big Google antitrust trial, plans to give striking California workers unemployment benefits, island nations looking for environmental justice, and a study that found commutes might be more manageable in a post-Covid world.

National

Feds target Google ‘power of defaults’ in second day of antitrust trial

An expert for the prosecution testified that as creatures of habit, humans would rather stick with a default setting then do even the simplest steps to change something.

Striking workers closer to unemployment benefits in California

The bill's author said providing benefits to striking workers would ripple through their neighborhoods, helping small businesses they patronize.

SAG-AFTRA president Fran Drescher, left, and SAG-AFTRA National Executive Director and Chief Negotiator Duncan Crabtree-Ireland speak during a press conference announcing a strike by The Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists on Thursday, July, 13, 2023, in Los Angeles. This marks the first time since 1960 that actors and writers will picket film and television productions at the same time. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

Senate eyes Saudi ‘sportswashing’ in golfing merger

Connecticut Senator Richard Blumenthal has subpoenaed Riyadh’s sovereign wealth fund for information related to a controversial deal between Saudi-backed LIV Golf and the PGA Tour.

International

Climate justice case draws record number of countries to sea tribunal

The International Tribunal for the Law of the Sea, a maritime court, will give an advisory opinion on nations' responsibilities to cut emissions.

Facing backlash to green agenda, EU president goes pro-business, gets tough with China

As economic headwinds threaten the European Union with a new crisis, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen focused on pro-business policies in her final State of the Union speech before European elections next June.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen delivers her annual speech on the state of the European Union and its plans and strategies looking ahead, at the European Parliament, Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2023 in Strasbourg, eastern France. (AP Photo/Jean-Francois Badias)

Courts & the law

Judge sets rules for handling national secrets in Mar-a-Lago case

No wireless headphones, internet access or notes — Donald Trump's defense team will face unusual hurdles while handling classified information in the Mar-a-Lago case.

Science & research

Crossing ‘planetary boundaries,’ humans threaten Earth’s stability — but researchers see hope for balance

A team of scientists says six of nine planetary safety limits are threatened, putting people, as well as the Earth's systems, in danger.

Study shows California traffic improving as rush hour peak spreads out after Covid restrictions

Flexible working arrangements may have made commutes better since the pandemic began, researchers say.