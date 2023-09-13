Top 8 today

Wednesday's Top 8 includes coverage of the feds' big Google antitrust trial, plans to give striking California workers unemployment benefits, island nations looking for environmental justice, and a study that found commutes might be more manageable in a post-Covid world.
Climate justice case draws record number of countries to sea tribunal
The International Tribunal for the Law of the Sea, a maritime court, will give an advisory opinion on nations' responsibilities to cut emissions.
Facing backlash to green agenda, EU president goes pro-business, gets tough with China
As economic headwinds threaten the European Union with a new crisis, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen focused on pro-business policies in her final State of the Union speech before European elections next June.
Courts & the law
Judge sets rules for handling national secrets in Mar-a-Lago case
No wireless headphones, internet access or notes — Donald Trump's defense team will face unusual hurdles while handling classified information in the Mar-a-Lago case.
Science & research
Crossing ‘planetary boundaries,’ humans threaten Earth’s stability — but researchers see hope for balance
