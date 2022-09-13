Top 8 today

National
Feds signal support for special master candidate proposed by Trump
The Department of Justice said it will support one of the special master candidates proposed by former President Donald Trump in the probe of his document retention that inspired an FBI raid last month.
Twitter’s cybersecurity flaws pose national security risk, whistleblower tells Congress
Cybersecurity failures at Twitter are endangering users' data and putting national security at risk, the company’s former security chief, Peiter “Mudge” Zatko, told lawmakers at a hearing on Tuesday.
Wall Street suffers worst day of 2022 as inflation defies forecasts
It was supposed to be a glimpse of light at the end of the tunnel, but a still-hot inflation report on Tuesday defied analyst predictions and sent investors into a tailspin.
Treasury fights to restore American Rescue Plan tax cut rule
The U.S. Treasury asked the 11th Circuit on Tuesday to overturn a decision handed down by an Alabama federal judge last year which blocked the federal government from enforcing a restriction in the American Rescue Plan Act that prohibited states from using the pandemic relief funds to offset new tax cuts.
Regional
Alex Jones’ Connecticut defamation trial begins with yet another sanction
The Connecticut judge presiding over the start of the defamation trial against Alex Jones said the radio personality and conspiracy theorist will be forbidden from showing evidence suggesting he did not profit from his false allegations that the Sandy Hook shooting was a hoax.
Securities fraud trial begins for former Nikola CEO
The criminal fraud trial of the billionaire founder of electric truck maker Nikola kicked off Tuesday in New York City.
Beach towns spar with nonresident property owners at Fourth Circuit
A Virginia couple urged the Fourth Circuit on Tuesday to revive their claims that a county on North Carolina’s Outer Banks seized their property by barring them from visiting for 45 days during a Covid-19 travel ban.
International
Prosecutors ask for 35-year sentence for accused Kosovo war criminal
During closing statements on Tuesday, prosecutors asked a special tribunal to hand down a 35-year prison sentence for a former separatist commander accused of torture and murder during the Kosovo War.
