Top 8 today

Top eight stories for today including the Justice Department said it will support one of the special master candidates proposed by former President Trump in the probe of his document retention; Prosecutors asked a special tribunal to sentence a former Kosovo Liberation Army commander to 35 years in prison; The criminal fraud trial of the billionaire founder of electric truck maker Nikola kicked off in New York City, and more.

National

Feds signal support for special master candidate proposed by Trump

The Department of Justice said it will support one of the special master candidates proposed by former President Donald Trump in the probe of his document retention that inspired an FBI raid last month.

FILE - Former President Donald Trump departs Trump Tower, Aug. 10, 2022, in New York, on his way to the New York attorney general's office for a deposition in civil investigation. A newly released FBI document helps flesh out the contours of an investigation into classified documents at Trump’s Florida estate. But plenty of questions remain, especially since half the document was blacked out. (AP Photo/Julia Nikhinson, File)

Twitter’s cybersecurity flaws pose national security risk, whistleblower tells Congress

Cybersecurity failures at Twitter are endangering users' data and putting national security at risk, the company’s former security chief, Peiter “Mudge” Zatko, told lawmakers at a hearing on Tuesday.

Twitter whistleblower Peiter "Mudge" Zatko testifies during a Senate Judiciary hearing examining data security at risk, Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022, in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

Wall Street suffers worst day of 2022 as inflation defies forecasts

It was supposed to be a glimpse of light at the end of the tunnel, but a still-hot inflation report on Tuesday defied analyst predictions and sent investors into a tailspin.

Traders work on the floor, Friday, Feb. 4, 2022. (David L. Nemec/New York Stock Exchange via AP)

Treasury fights to restore American Rescue Plan tax cut rule

The U.S. Treasury asked the 11th Circuit on Tuesday to overturn a decision handed down by an Alabama federal judge last year which blocked the federal government from enforcing a restriction in the American Rescue Plan Act that prohibited states from using the pandemic relief funds to offset new tax cuts.

President Joe Biden, accompanied by Vice President Kamala Harris, speaks before signing the American Rescue Plan in the Oval Office of the White House on March 11, 2021. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

Regional

Alex Jones’ Connecticut defamation trial begins with yet another sanction

The Connecticut judge presiding over the start of the defamation trial against Alex Jones said the radio personality and conspiracy theorist will be forbidden from showing evidence suggesting he did not profit from his false allegations that the Sandy Hook shooting was a hoax.

Conspiracy theorist Alex Jones attempts to answer questions about his emails asked by Mark Bankston, lawyer for Neil Heslin and Scarlett Lewis, during trial at the Travis County Courthouse in Austin, Texas, on Aug. 3, 2022. (Briana Sanchez/Austin American-Statesman via AP, Pool)

Securities fraud trial begins for former Nikola CEO

The criminal fraud trial of the billionaire founder of electric truck maker Nikola kicked off Tuesday in New York City.

Nikola founder Trevor Milton leaves a federal courthouse in New York on July 29, 2021. (AP Photo/Craig Ruttle, file)

Beach towns spar with nonresident property owners at Fourth Circuit

A Virginia couple urged the Fourth Circuit on Tuesday to revive their claims that a county on North Carolina’s Outer Banks seized their property by barring them from visiting for 45 days during a Covid-19 travel ban.

In this 2010 file photo, wild horses roam in Corolla, N.C., a town on the Outer Banks. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome, File)

International

Prosecutors ask for 35-year sentence for accused Kosovo war criminal

During closing statements on Tuesday, prosecutors asked a special tribunal to hand down a 35-year prison sentence for a former separatist commander accused of torture and murder during the Kosovo War.