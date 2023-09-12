Top 8 today

Tuesday's Top 8 includes coverage of a tit-for-tat impeachment investigation, the widening debate over book bans and school censorship, island nations saying no more to climate change, and more.

National

House GOP opens formal impeachment inquiry into President Biden

Speaker Kevin McCarthy, facing a budget battle and questions about his leadership, directed his colleagues to investigate the president’s involvement with his family’s business dealings.

President Joe Biden and his son Hunter Biden leave Holy Spirit Catholic Church in Johns Island, S.C., after attending a mass on Aug. 13, 2022. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta, File)

Lawmakers clash over book bans, censorship in schools

Pulling books from school and library shelves unfairly shields children from diverse viewpoints, Senate Democrats said — but Republicans argued such decisions should be left up to parents.

Freedom Caucus unmoved on budget demands amid impeachment inquiry

Republicans’ move to formally investigate President Biden was seen by some lawmakers as an attempt to placate some of the party’s more radical members.

International

Facing rising waters, island nations call on polluters to step up

A group of nine island nations say diplomacy has failed and have banded together to demand action from international courts.

Neighbors work to recover their belongings from the flooding caused by Hurricane Fiona in the Los Sotos neighborhood of Higüey, Dominican Republic, Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022. (AP Photo/Ricardo Hernandez)

Britain must take up foreigners’ surveillance complaints, European rights court rules

In a win for privacy advocates, the European Court of Human Rights ruled that Britain must scrutinize allegations of government surveillance even if they are brought by people living outside its borders.

State Department calls Iran deal ‘tough choice’

The Biden administration is fending off critics of its agreement to secure the release of five detained Americans.

Courts & the law

Highway robbery? Rhode Island’s truck-only tolls may survive First Circuit speed bump

It’s not clear if the state’s attempt to capture revenue from out-of-state businesses using its interstate will run up against a constitutional roadblock.

Skeptical Seventh Circuit questions jurisdiction in class action against Netflix, other streaming giants

East St. Louis claims streaming providers like Netflix, Disney and Apple violate state law by using public rights of way without paying fees.