Top 8 today

US economy adds 187,00 jobs in August, boosting chances of a soft landing

The economy is adding jobs at just the right clip, according to data released on Friday. The report galvanized markets, lending credence to the chances of avoiding a recession, and could keep the Federal Reserve from further raising interest rates.

Congress to grant limited access to Jan. 6 security footage, House GOP says

The House Administration Committee set ground rules for reviewing CCTV footage of the 2021 insurrection months after media outlets demanded access to the tapes.

Trump supporters rally in Washington on Jan. 6, 2021, ahead of a joint session of Congress to certify the results of the 2020 presidential election. (John Minchillo/AP)

Ninth Circuit: Forest Service has no duty to regulate lead ammo waste

After hearing the case for the third time in a decade, the appeals court ruled that the federal government isn’t liable for hazards to critically endangered species caused by the disposal of lead ammunition on federal land.

Proud Boys leader gets 18-year prison sentence, ties for longest among Capitol rioters

Ethan Nordean's sentence ties the previous longest prison term for a Capitol rioter, handed to Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes in May.

This still shows Proud Boys member Ethan Nordean, who is charged with seditious conspiracy in connection to the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection. Nordean aka Rufio Panman describes himself as sergeant of arms of the militia's Seattle chapter. (Justice Department via Courthouse News)

The Supreme Court’s next target: Big government

The high court will embark on a new term in October with an eye on the administrative state.

US sues SoCal Edison for $100 million in damages from 2020 wildfire

The Bobcat Fire in the Angeles National Forest above Los Angeles was one of the largest fires in the history of LA County.

Families of trans kids ask Sixth Circuit to uphold wins against state bans on treatments

A three-judge panel heard arguments in two cases Friday afternoon, as attorneys from Kentucky and Tennessee urged the court to reinstate laws decried by opponents as anti-trans.

Capitalist and Communist twins

Having heard speeches by Donald Trump and Bob Avakian, the founder and longtime chairman of the U.S. Revolutionary Communist Party, I can assure you that the two men have a lot in common.