Top 8 today

Top eight stories for today including Ukrainian forces were on the offensive for a fourth day; An attorney for an extremist right-wing militia group was charged with conspiracy in connection with the Jan. 6, 2021, attack; The unemployment rate in the 19-nation eurozone fell to 6.6%, and more.

National

Attorney for Oath Keepers charged in Jan. 6 Capitol riot

An attorney for the Oath Keepers, an extremist right-wing militia group that tried to overthrow the U.S. government last year, was arrested on Thursday and charged with conspiracy in connection with the Jan. 6, 2021, attack.

Kellye SoRelle, general counsel for the antigovernment group Oath Keepers, testifies on July 12, 2022, in a deposition by the House Select Committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. (House Select Committee via AP, File)

Democrats are driving a nosedive in Supreme Court ratings

The Supreme Court’s approval ratings have been declining over the past few years, but a recent plummet in the high court’s favorability is overwhelmingly coming from Democrats who report that they consider the court a conservative powerhouse.

Demonstrators gather outside the U.S. Supreme Court on June 24, 2022, after the conservative majority overturned Roe v. Wade, striking down the federal right to abortion, in a 6-3 decision. (Emily Zantow/Courthouse News)

Judge likely to deny Elizabeth Holmes’ bid for acquittal in Theranos fraud case

A federal judge indicated Thursday he will likely deny a long-shot attempt for acquittal by disgraced Theranos founder and CEO Elizabeth Holmes, eight months after a jury convicted her on wire fraud charges.

Elizabeth Holmes, founder and CEO of Theranos, leaves the Robert F. Peckham Federal Building in downtown San Jose, Calif., on Tuesday, May 4, 2021. (Nhat V. Meyer/Bay Area News Group via AP, File)

Regional

Judge again rejects Graham bid to avoid testifying in Georgia election probe

A federal judge on Thursday again ruled that U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham must testify before a special grand jury investigating potential criminal efforts to overturn Georgia's 2020 election results.

United States Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., addresses business leaders during a congressional conversation sponsored by the South Carolina Chamber of Commerce, Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022, in Columbia, S.C. (AP Photo/Meg Kinnard)

Bull trout recovery fight flows back to Ninth Circuit

A Ninth Circuit panel took up Montana conservation groups' six-year battle with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service over what the groups say is a failure to develop adequate recovery plans for endangered bull trout.

A bull trout caught in Idaho. (U.S. Forest Service image from Wikipedia via Courthouse News)

International

Ukraine war rumbles on as Kyiv ramps up counterattack

Ukrainian forces on Thursday were on the offensive for a fourth day as fierce fighting was reported on several fronts, even in the vicinity of a war-damaged nuclear power plant where a team of international inspectors was assessing the facility's status.

Ukrainian servicemen ride atop of an armored vehicle on a road in the Donetsk region of eastern Ukraine on Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022. (AP Photo/Leo Correa)

Eurozone jobless rate continues to fall

Unemployment in the 19-nation eurozone still exceeds that of the larger European Union, but the rate fell slightly in July to 6.6%, according to data released Thursday by the EU's statistics agency.

This graph from the European Union's statistics office Eurostat shows unemployment trends from 2008 to the present, with the orange line representing the 19-state eurozone — countries that use the euro as currency — and the blue line representing the EU as a whole. (Eurostat via Courthouse News)

López Obrador opposes elimination of mandatory pretrial detention

Mexico’s president Wednesday announced that his administration will provide the Supreme Court with a list of corrupt judges ahead of a vote to eliminate mandatory pretrial detention.