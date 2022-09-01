Top 8 today

National
Attorney for Oath Keepers charged in Jan. 6 Capitol riot
An attorney for the Oath Keepers, an extremist right-wing militia group that tried to overthrow the U.S. government last year, was arrested on Thursday and charged with conspiracy in connection with the Jan. 6, 2021, attack.
Democrats are driving a nosedive in Supreme Court ratings
The Supreme Court’s approval ratings have been declining over the past few years, but a recent plummet in the high court’s favorability is overwhelmingly coming from Democrats who report that they consider the court a conservative powerhouse.
Judge likely to deny Elizabeth Holmes’ bid for acquittal in Theranos fraud case
A federal judge indicated Thursday he will likely deny a long-shot attempt for acquittal by disgraced Theranos founder and CEO Elizabeth Holmes, eight months after a jury convicted her on wire fraud charges.
Regional
Judge again rejects Graham bid to avoid testifying in Georgia election probe
A federal judge on Thursday again ruled that U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham must testify before a special grand jury investigating potential criminal efforts to overturn Georgia's 2020 election results.
Bull trout recovery fight flows back to Ninth Circuit
A Ninth Circuit panel took up Montana conservation groups' six-year battle with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service over what the groups say is a failure to develop adequate recovery plans for endangered bull trout.
International
Ukraine war rumbles on as Kyiv ramps up counterattack
Ukrainian forces on Thursday were on the offensive for a fourth day as fierce fighting was reported on several fronts, even in the vicinity of a war-damaged nuclear power plant where a team of international inspectors was assessing the facility's status.
Eurozone jobless rate continues to fall
Unemployment in the 19-nation eurozone still exceeds that of the larger European Union, but the rate fell slightly in July to 6.6%, according to data released Thursday by the EU's statistics agency.
López Obrador opposes elimination of mandatory pretrial detention
Mexico’s president Wednesday announced that his administration will provide the Supreme Court with a list of corrupt judges ahead of a vote to eliminate mandatory pretrial detention.
Read the Top 8
Sign up for the Top 8, a roundup of the day's top stories delivered directly to your inbox Monday through Friday.