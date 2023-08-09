Top 8 today

Wednesday's Top 8 includes coverage of the horrific wildfires burning across Hawaii, Florida schools ditching AP Psychology amid fears of "Don't Say Gay," the sentencing of ex-Las Vegas Raider Henry Ruggs in a deadly DUI crash, and more.

National

Maui town evacuated amid ‘unprecedented’ wildfires

Fueled by winds from the Category 4 Hurricane Dora, the wildfires are like nothing Hawaii has seen before.

Fire and smoke fill the sky from wildfires at the intersection at Hokiokio Place and Lahaina Bypass in Maui, Hawaii on Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023. (Zeke Kalua/County of Maui via AP)

Changes to Apple App Store can remain on pause, Supreme Court says

Epic Games asked the high court for emergency intervention to force Apple to comply with changes to its App Store ordered by a lower court.

Florida’s ‘Don’t Say Gay’ law pushes schools to ditch AP Psychology courses

Despite assurances from the state, school superintendents worry the class could run afoul of Florida’s so-called "Don’t Say Gay" law.

Courts & the law

Hawaii cannot prevent gun owners from carrying in many public areas — for now

A federal judge has temporarily enjoined Hawaii from enforcing a brand-new law that would block open carrying in public areas, like local beaches.

Search warrant for Trump Twitter account obtained in Jan. 6 probe

Twitter, now called X, initially resisted handing over the requested information, earning the company a $350,000 fine.

Ex-Raider Henry Ruggs sentenced to 3 to 10 years in prison for deadly alcohol-related crash

The former NFL football player killed Tina Tintor and her dog Max after slamming into them at 127 mph.

Former Las Vegas Raider Henry Ruggs III, middle, waits for court to begin Wednesday in Las Vegas. He was sentenced to 3 to 10 years in state prison after causing a deadly, alcohol-related crash in 2021. (Bob Leal, Courthouse News Service)

Federal perjury trial begins for top Mike Madigan aide

Timothy Mapes, once the chief of staff for ex-Illinois House Speaker and Democratic Party Chairman Mike Madigan, stands accused of blocking the federal investigation into his boss' alleged corruption.

Planet in peril

Climate change tests the endurance of the world’s oldest, fastest-evolving moss

Takakia is a moss older than the Himalayas, able to survive in the harsh environment through complex evolutionary adaptations. Yet a team of scientists say that climate change challenges the limits of its perseverance.