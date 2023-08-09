Top 8 today

Tuesday's Top 8 highlights a new national monument near the Grand Canyon, a hurdle for ghost gun fans, a day in court for San Francisco inmates who haven't seen the sun in years, California cities in turmoil, and more.

National

Biden designates national monument near Grand Canyon

About 1.1 million acres of land will be protected from future uranium mining.

Horseshoe Bend, a horseshoe-shaped meander of the Colorado River, is located near the town of Page, Arizona. (Nina Pullano/Courthouse News)

Supreme Court says ghost gun rules can stay, for now

The high court will allow the Biden administration to regulate ghost guns while appealing a lower court ruling that would have paused its efforts nationwide.

Senate Dems press feds to act on crimes against postal workers

A spate of crime targeting the Postal Service could have a damaging downstream effect on staffing shortages and delay the delivery of critical goods, lawmakers said.

Courts & the law

Ivermectin proponents ask Fifth Circuit to revive lawsuit against FDA

A government attorney likened the FDA’s warnings against treating Covid with ivermectin — a livestock dewormer approved in lower doses for human ailments — to its advice not to eat chicken cooked in NyQuil.

San Francisco jail inmates testify about sunlight deprivation in class action trial

Montrail Brackens and Jose Poot testified they suffer from severe psychological distress, obesity, and other health problems because they don't see natural light or get exercise time.

Starbucks loses appeal after anti-union firings in Memphis

Starbucks likely violated federal labor laws when it fired the "Memphis 7," a group of pro-union employees that were eventually reinstated by a federal judge, the Sixth Circuit ruled.

Starbucks employees and supporters react as votes are read during a union-election watch party Dec. 9, 2021, in Buffalo, N.Y. (AP Photo/Joshua Bessex, File)

California in turmoil

Sacramento mayor blasts DA threat of legal action over homelessness

Mayor Darrell Steinberg blasted threats by District Attorney Thien Ho that anyone who allows a nuisance on their property to persist after is guilty of a misdemeanor.

Thousands of LA city workers stage one-day walkout

The strike is organized by the SEIU local 721, which accuses the city of not bargaining in good faith.