Top 8 today

Monday's Top 8 includes coverage of the Ninth Circuit's expansion of "arms" to include butterfly knives, the Eighth Circuit's rejection of Josh Duggar's appeal, a Mexico City woman's hummingbird hospital, and more.
LA County Superior Court Judge Lawrence Riff had invited the two officials to testify in a hearing held months ago, before he barred the city and county from using cash bail as a way of holding arrestees prior to arraignment.
Colorado ex-chief justice censured over $2.7M contract for former employee who fudged numbers
Former Chief Justice Nathan B. Coats failed to “perform judicial and administrative duties competently and diligently,” a special tribunal found.
International
Meet the woman behind Mexico City’s hummingbird hospital
Thirteen years ago, doctors gave her two months to live. Now cancer-free, Catia Lattouf has dedicated her life to helping other survivors both human and hummingbird.
