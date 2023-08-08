Top 8 today

Monday's Top 8 includes coverage of the Ninth Circuit's expansion of "arms" to include butterfly knives, the Eighth Circuit's rejection of Josh Duggar's appeal, a Mexico City woman's hummingbird hospital, and more.

National

Ninth Circuit rules Hawaii butterfly knife ban violates Second Amendment

A U.S. Supreme Court ruling on gun regulations applies to bladed weapons as well, the Ninth Circuit said.

House Dems to McCarthy: Stay out of farm bill negotiations

The House speaker has advocated expanding work requirements for federal food benefits, which lawmakers worry could derail bipartisan consensus.

Courts & the law

Judge tosses Trump’s defamation claim against sexual abuse victim

For the second time, a federal judge has branded Donald Trump a rapist.

Still from deposition video shows Donald Trump answering questions on October 19, 2022, for the civil rape case against him filed by writer E. Jean Carroll. Carroll's attorneys made the tape publicly available on May 5, 2023, after the trial featured all 48 minutes of the footage. (Kaplan Hecker & Fink via Courthouse News)

Eighth Circuit upholds Joshua Duggar child porn conviction

The former "19 Kids and Counting" star unsuccessfully fought his conviction on three grounds and will remain in prison with a release date in 2032.

Babysitter exonerated in ’03 death of a baby who choked on paper towels

The same day she was exonerated after being denied a fair trial, Rosa Jimenez celebrated another landmark: She became a grandmother.

LAPD chief, sheriff testify against zero bail

LA County Superior Court Judge Lawrence Riff had invited the two officials to testify in a hearing held months ago, before he barred the city and county from using cash bail as a way of holding arrestees prior to arraignment.

Left: LAPD Chief Michael Moore, speaking in 2018 (Wikimedia via Courthouse News); Right: LA County Sheriff Robert Luna at a campaign event in 2022 (Robert Luna campaign Flickr page via Courthouse News)

Colorado ex-chief justice censured over $2.7M contract for former employee who fudged numbers

Former Chief Justice Nathan B. Coats failed to “perform judicial and administrative duties competently and diligently,” a special tribunal found.

International

Meet the woman behind Mexico City’s hummingbird hospital

Thirteen years ago, doctors gave her two months to live. Now cancer-free, Catia Lattouf has dedicated her life to helping other survivors both human and hummingbird.